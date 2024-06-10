On the morning of Monday, June 10, the convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was attacked as militants ambushed the vehicles in Kangpokpi district. This resulted in the injury to one security person. The convoy was an advance security convoy ahead of CM Biren Singh’s visit.

The security convoy was traveling from Imphal to Jiribam district when it was attacked on National Highway-37 at around 10:30 am. The site of the attack, T. Laijang village, about 26 km away from state capital Imphal, comes under the Kuki-Zomi dominated Kangpokpi district.

The security official who got injured in the attack has been identified as Moirangthem Ajesh (32) from Bishnupur district. He received a bullet injury on his right shoulder and is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Imphal.

Chief Minister Biren Singh was planning to visit Jiribam, which has been tense ever since a man was beheaded by unknown attackers on June 6. This incident led to the burning of about 70 houses, including some government offices, and forced hundreds of people to flee the area. CM Biren Singh intended to visit the region on Tuesday, June 11, however, now the status of that visit is unclear.

Notably, on June 6, the dead body of a Meitei man, Soibam Saratkumar Singh, was found with injury marks. Following that, several houses in the area were set on fire. Two police outposts and a forest beat office were also set on fire.