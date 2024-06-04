On Tuesday (4th June), a vacation Bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection to the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

A Bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Aravind Kumar noted the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s submission that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by 3rd July 2024.

The apex court refused to go into the merits of the case and informed that the AAP leader could file bail petition afresh. It however did not clarify whether the bail petition can be filed before the trial court or the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday (June 04), disposed of the bail plea of Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia regarding the money laundering and corruption cases connected to the liquor policy case.

The Supreme Court ordered, “We will not say anything. We will dispose with liberty to revive your prayers. We are not saying anything on merits and all contentions are left open. In both the CBI and ED cases the order is (common) …. Ordered accordingly and disposed of. Statement of SG that final chargesheet will filed by July 3 recorded.”

While objecting to the court order, advocate Abhsihek Manu Singhvi representing Manish Sisodia said, “Liberty to move Supreme Court? I am inside for 15 months. Let me be very blunt trial courts do not deal with politically sensitive matters (on time).”

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in February last year in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case.