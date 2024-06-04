Tuesday, June 4, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAnother setback for AAP: Supreme Court refuses to grant bail to Manish Sisodia in...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Another setback for AAP: Supreme Court refuses to grant bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquor policy scam

The apex court refused to go into the merits of the case and informed that the AAP leader could file bail petition afresh.

OpIndia Staff
Another setback for AAP: Supreme Court refuses to grant bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquor policy scam
Manish Sisodia, image via NDTV
25

On Tuesday (4th June), a vacation Bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection to the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

A Bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Aravind Kumar noted the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s submission that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by 3rd July 2024.

The apex court refused to go into the merits of the case and informed that the AAP leader could file bail petition afresh. It however did not clarify whether the bail petition can be filed before the trial court or the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ordered, “We will not say anything. We will dispose with liberty to revive your prayers. We are not saying anything on merits and all contentions are left open. In both the CBI and ED cases the order is (common) …. Ordered accordingly and disposed of. Statement of SG that final chargesheet will filed by July 3 recorded.”

While objecting to the court order, advocate Abhsihek Manu Singhvi representing Manish Sisodia said, “Liberty to move Supreme Court? I am inside for 15 months. Let me be very blunt trial courts do not deal with politically sensitive matters (on time).”

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in February last year in connection to the Delhi liquor policy case.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com