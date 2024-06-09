Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in Madhya Pradesh in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. Bharatiya Janata Party managed to secure all twenty-nine seats in the important state of the Hindi belt. It even managed to win Chhindwara, which was known as Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s bastion for the last fifty years. Digvijaya Singh, the Congress’s candidate from the Rajgarh constituency was also defeated. Notably, he also served as the state’s chief minister for ten long years. Interestingly, a sarpanch had to have his head shaved after Digvijaya Singh’s failure to win.

Digvijaya Singh received 6.12 lakh votes while his rival and BJP nominee Rodmal Nagar obtained 7.58 lakh votes and the Congress leader lost by a margin of 1.46 lakh votes. Rodmal Nagar has become a parliamentarian for the third consecutive time and scored a hat-trick of victories. However, Digvijaya Singh’s supporters were quite confident of his success. Karan Singh Pawar, the previous Sarpanch of Bailas Panchayat, had even made a wager in his favour.

He had declared that he would shave his head should Digvijaya Singh lose the election. The villager he bet against vowed that he would leave the hamlet if Rodmal Nagar didn’t win. Now, Karan Singh Pawar was forced to fulfil his promise at the Mata Mandir in front of the entire village after the Congressman’s loss. A video of the amusing development has gone viral on social media and triggered humourous discussions.

Notably, the BJP lost significant ground in Uttar Pradesh, where its total of 62 seats fell to 33 while Madhya Pradesh saved the party’s esteem by showering it with all the constituencies. Congress which won the lone seat of Chhindwara in the 2019 Lok Sabha election failed to do it this time. Jyotiraditya Scindia who won from Gwalior and Shivraj Singh Chouhan who won from Vidisha are scheduled to be appointed as Union Minister in the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shankar Lalwani, the saffron party’s candidate from Indore shattered many records and won by more than 10 lakh votes.