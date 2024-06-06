Last week on May 31st, several persons from the Muslim community launched an attack on the rally of Hindus that was organized on the occasion of Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti in Mulawa region of Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. The attack is said to have happened in the Muslim-dominated area of the region due to ‘unfavorable’ songs being played on the DJ system during the rally.

As per the complaint copy obtained by OpIndia, the accused persons identified as Sheikh Sahil Sheikh Irshad, Sheikh Mohsin Sheikh Gaffar, Sheikh Sarawar, Iliyas Ahmed Abdul Kadar, Mohammed Naveer Abdul Gaffar, Sayyed Majid Sayyed Gani, Ajeez Khan, Gulab Khan and others attacked the rally participants by pelting stones in the Tipu Sultan Chowk. The Police confirmed to OpIndia that the Muslims launched the attack on Hindus during the rally injuring several including police officers on duty and minors.

The complaint in this case has been filed under sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 324, 353, 332, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the police are said to have arrested around 16 persons including a few from the rally who attempted to retaliate the attack launched by the people from the Muslim community. Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act has also been imposed against the accused persons.

‘Attack was planned, they were ready with the stones’

According to local news reports, the incident is said to have happened at 8:30 pm on 31st May 2024 when the rally peacefully proceeded through the Mulawa region of Umarkhed taluka. The Muslims launched the attack on the rally participants as the latter reached Tipu Sultan Chowk near the ZamZam Grocery shop. It is said that the songs played on the DJ system irked the Muslims who immediately began pelting stones at the Hindu rally participants.

Several Hindus in the rally including minors suffered severe injuries and had to be shifted to the hospital. After this, some of the rally participants are also said to have launched an attack in retaliation. The police authorities learned about the incident and immediately reached the spot.

Officers Devidas Athawale, Sandeep Shere Himmat Bandgar, and Samadhan Narwade reached the location and tried to pacify the matter. However, the stone pelting continued as a result of which some of the police officers also suffered injuries. The complaint in this case has been filed by Police Officer Devidas Athawale, based on which a massive police force has been imposed in the region to maintain peace.

OpIndia exclusively talked to some of the locals who stated that the Muslims were ready with the stones and had planned the attack. “The area where the incident happened has cement-made roads and there is no way that they could find the stones by the roadside. They were ready with the stones near the ZamZam Grocery shop and immediately began attacking the rally as it reached Tipu Sultan Chowk,” said one of the locals on the condition of anonymity.

The other one meanwhile asserted that the Muslims even managed to turn off the heavy lights on the street before the attack so that no one could know who pelted the stones. “The lights were turned off before the Muslims launched an attack. It all looked planned. They were ready with huge stones,” OpIndia was informed.

Police officers, and Hindu minors also suffered injuries

Yavatmal SP Pawan Bansode, PI Piyush Jagtap, and Hanumantrao Gayakwad also visited the area on 1st June to ensure that peace prevails in the region. “People must keep calm. Citizens shall not worry about anything and continue with their routine. Do not believe in the rumors. We are looking into the matter. 16 people who pelted stones during the rally have been booked and some of them have been arrested. Investigations are underway,” SP Bansode said.

Reportedly, as per the police copy obtained by OpIndia, some of the Hindu individuals who attempted to retaliate against the attack by the Muslim community have also been booked by the Police. These have been identified as Dnyaneshwar Kadam, Vaibhav Gore, Vitthal Ladke and others.

API Pankaj Dabhade confirms- Muslims launched attack, 2 prime accused from Muslim community arrested

OpIndia exclusively talked to API Pankaj Dabhade, Police Station Pofali who confirmed that the Muslim community people launched the attack on the Hindus who were peacefully proceeding with the rally through the Tipu Sultan Chowk. “The Muslims launched the attack as a result of which several persons from the rally suffered injuries. The Muslims pelted stones after which several others from the rally also launched a retaliatory attack,” API Dabhade confirmed.

He further stated that several police officers who tried to pacify the matter also were attacked and they have suffered injuries. “A total of 16 persons have been arrested so far which include 2 prime accused belonging to the Muslim community. Among these 16, 7 are Hindus. Investigations are underway and the prime accused will be punished severely in accordance with the law,” he added.

At present, API Dabhade said that the situation in the Mulawa region is at peace and police officers have been deployed on duty. The citizens meanwhile have been asked to maintain their calm and not believe in the rumors.

Similar incidents frequently are observed happening in and around the Yavatmal district. Last year, Maharashtra Police filed an FIR against one Sheikh Aftaab Shiekh Mannan for uploading an Islamist propaganda social media story on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The accused person posted a video in which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj could be seen bowing down before Aurangzeb. “Aurangzeb Hindustan ka Baap,” the video captioned. Required arrests in the case were also made.