After ECI trends showed that BJP would not be able to form government on its own at the centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has lost his credibility since he had said that he would cross 400 seats but could not.

TMC chairperson Banerjee said, “The Prime Minister has lost credibility, he should resign immediately because he had said that this time they would cross 400 seats. I had said that there is a doubt that the BJP would cross even 200 seats. Now they have to hold the feet of Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.”

She said that even after spending so much money they have lost in Ayodhya which comes under Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency.

CM Mamata Banerjee further said, “Even after committing so many atrocities, spending so much money, so much arrogance of Modi ji and Amit Shah, INDIA has won and Modi has lost. He threatened everyone. In my state all leaders were threatened over the phone. All councillors and MLAs were threatened by the BJP. Many of them were offered money in 2 to 3 seats. Even after so many atrocities they have even lost in Ayodhya. So much arrogance is not good for anyone.”

While CM Mamata Banerjee is trying to taunt NDA for not reaching 400 seats, the fact remains that NDA is returning to power with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. Moreover, the INDI Alliance partners are celebrating that the BJP and NDA are not reaching their projected targets. However, NDA as a whole has comfortable majority.

Most importantly, while I.N.D.I. Alliance has done well, they are nowhere near forming the govt. In fact, the seats secured by the the entire opposition alliance is less than the seats won by BJP alone.

The Trinamool Congress is leading on 30 seats in West Bengal as the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha polls is progressing, as per the Election Commission.

West Bengal contributes 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 543-member Parliament. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s main focus was to dislodge Mamata Banerjee from West Bengal and even targeted the TMC government over Sandeshkhali, but the trends till 7 pm showed that BJP is leading on 12 seats.

The Trinamool Congress has already won 3 seats and is leading on 26 seats, BJP on 12 and Congress on 1, as per the ECI.

BJP, during its election campaign, attacked the TMC government for corruption and indulging in appeasement politics.

Earlier NDA had predicted above 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls 2024 before the campaigning commenced.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC had won 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and the BJP won 18. Congress won only 2 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)