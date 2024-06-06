On 6th June actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut was slapped at Chandigarh airport by a woman personnel named Kulwinder Kaur belonging to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as the latter was furious at her because of her criticism of the farmers’ protest. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi has come in support of the attacker and justified the slap because Ranaut had criticised the farmer protestors.

Chaturvedi wrote on X, “The newly elected MP had called the farmers terrorists. Perhaps this was the reason why the BJP gave her the ticket,” on her social media.

किसानों को आतंकवादी कहा था नव निर्वाचित सांसद ने ! उनको टिकट भी शायद इसी वजह से भाजपा ने दिया था । — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) June 6, 2024

However, her shocking response to the startling development was severely slammed by the netizens. One person commented, “Don’t cry if someone else slaps an MP from your alliance, tomorrow. What is wrong is wrong. She had no right to do it to anyone let alone a member of parliament.

कल को चिंदी गठबंधन के MP को भी कोई थप्पड़ पेल दे तो रोना मत, जो गलत है वो गलत है, उसे कोई अधिकार नहीं एक नागरिक के साथ भी ऐसा करने का वो तो खैर MP है। — The Unknown Man (@Agyaat_Aadmi) June 6, 2024

Another user commented, “A female leader is taking pleasure in the assault of a woman MP. What can be more shameful than this?”

एक महिला सांसद को थप्पड़ मारने की घटना पर मजे ले रही हैं एक महिला नेता



इससे अधिक शर्मनाक और क्या हो सकता है ? — Abhay Pratap Singh (बहुत सरल हूं) (@IAbhay_Pratap) June 6, 2024

An individual questioned what if this had occurred to her or any other MP for her party and added, “Stop justifying everything just for the sake of it.”

Priyanka, what if this had happened with you or any of your party’s MP?

Stop justifying everything just for the sake of it. — Shakuni Mama (@shakunimama420) June 6, 2024

Popular social media personality Mr Sinha also slammed the Shiv Sena leader and remarked, “She came out from Congress, but Congress couldn’t come out of her. Despite being an MP, she’s justifying the attack on fellow MP Kangana Ranaut. The standard of Indian politics is at its lowest.”

She came out from Congress,but Congress couldn't come out of her…

Despite being an MP, she's justifying the attack on fellow MP Kangana Ranaut.



The standard of Indian politics at its lowest… https://t.co/rZ20SarObI — Mr Sinha (Modi's family) (@MrSinha_) June 6, 2024

A netizen reminded her that she was crying and left the Congress party when it was about her but now she is using such language for another woman.

After the Bollywood star was assaulted, the constable was detained and taken to the CISF Commandant Office for interrogation. An inquiry committee comprising senior CISF officers has been set up to conduct a further investigation. Kangana Ranaut revealed that while she was walking to the airport’s boarding gate after passing through security, CISF official Kulwinder Kaur, who was stationed near the curtain area, argued with her and hit her. When the MP asked her why she did it, the CISF constable replied that she supported the farmer protests, and she was not happy with Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on the farmer protests.

In a video from the airport, the constable can be heard saying that she was angry because of Kangana Ranaut’s comments against farmer protests in 2020, saying that her mother was also part of the protests. She said that as Ranaut had woman protestors were available for hire for ₹100, it also applied to her mother who was sitting with the protestors during that time.