On Saturday (1st June), several X users registered strong protests against controversial Instagram user Priyanka Paul and accused her of hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community by painting and peddling ‘Hinduphobic’ posters. Notably, Priyanka Paul, an “Ambedkarite Feminist” goes by the user name artwhoring on Instagram. She has been recurrently garnering media limelight with her posters that derange Hindu Gods and Goddesses, sparking outrage among the Hindu community.

The recent controversy erupted over her painting, which insults Lord Ram. In the picture, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is seen assaulting the Hindu god with the religious slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written halfway, while Dr. Ambedkar assaults the deity while chanting ‘Jai Bhim!’ Using the same template, Paul has also insulted MK Gandhi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Priyanka Paul the feminist icon of the left should be arrested on priority for mocking Hindus.



This isn't the first time this is happening.@Dev_Fadnavis / @MumbaiPolice/ @mieknathshinde pic.twitter.com/2YXoY7OY7M — Squint Neon (@TheSquind) June 1, 2024

I want to know one thing from @MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde ji and @Dev_Fadnavis ji what stops you to arrest Priyanka Paul aka Artwhoring IG account. Her posts are always derogatory & Abusive towards Bhagwan Ram, Hinduism, Mahatma Gandhi & others. I hope some action will be taken pic.twitter.com/4fpZ86cOQj — Raman (@Dhuandhaar) June 1, 2024

Subsequently, many users shared her other derogatory paintings of Hindu deities. Many of them have tagged Maharashtra Police demanding legal action against her for hurting religious sentiments. Some users also tagged retail outlets like Redbubble that have been selling clothings that have Hinduphobic art printed on them and demanded action against them.

Hello @redbubble @RedbubbleHelp @redbubble_es@Martin_Hosking



why are selling this offensive Hinduphobic artwork of Goddess Kali by artwhoring. There has been an FIR registered against this art print and its illegal to sell this in India



Stop funding hate and Hinduphobia pic.twitter.com/PWW4Q1aXKx — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) June 1, 2024

She is priyanka paul she has her website named artwhoring . She has posted many derogatory images for sale of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses . I am requesting the @MumbaiPolice to arrest her @mnsadhikrut @NiteshNRane @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/2zfIAkLivN — Shashwat Landge(Modi ji ka parivar) (@Shashwatlandge1) June 1, 2024

Need strict action against this hate monger 😡 — Gareeboo (@GareeboOP) June 1, 2024

Some users shared a picture of a tattoo on her arm in which she insults Lord Ram. The Hindu deity is seen tied to a tree while Dr. Ambedkar is physically attacking him with a whip. In the caption, she ranted that some people urged her not to get a derogatory tattoo of the Hindu deity, warning that it could land her in legal trouble for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. However, she went ahead, as it only cost her Rs 24,000, implying that this was not a significant consequence for the tattoo.

The captions read, “The fugliest creatures on this planet have been threatening me ki yeh tattoo mehenga padega mujhe… bro its like a 24,000 tattoo ur right it indeed was kaafi mehenga.”

Responding to an Instagram user’s post that shared concerns about the lives of all humans, in the wake of ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ AI-generated Image row and selective outrage by Indian and world celebrities, she made derogatory remarks against Hinduism.

In her reply status, she added the text, “Religion teaches to keep humanity first? Maybe every religion in the world does, but not Hinduism buddy, Hinduism begins and ends with UNTOUCHABILITY. So idk who tf yall are lying to with this bullshit,” along with foul language.

It is pertinent to note that in an interview with media outlet Platform, artwhoring creator Priyanka Paul had prophesised that art should draw attention to issues of Feminism, caste-based discrimination, and other such concerns “without unnecessarily sensationalizing”. However, Paul who had said, “Art has to capture attention and doing that without unnecessarily sensationalizing something is important”, has been notorious for painting Hinduphobic pictures and hurting the Hindu religious sentiments.

Our People Reached to Register On Ground FIR Against her



Hope So @MumbaiPolice will register FIR



If you are from Mumbai , Go to your nearest Police station and Register FiR against her pic.twitter.com/6nCcMVzT2X — Randomsena (@randomsena) June 1, 2024

According to a popular Hindu activist X user, Randomsena, some people associated with the page or its followers have submitted a formal complaint in the Thane, Ambernath (East) Police station area. Meanwhile, Paul has made her Instagram account private.