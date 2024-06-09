Sunday, June 9, 2024
Girl allegedly sold by her Muslim partner in Bahrain; Punjab and Haryana HC orders central and state governments to ensure her safety

The girl's family asserted in their petition that their daughter was living with a 19-year-old boy and left on 9th March for Bahrain

OpIndia Staff
Image via Taxscan
A Muslim youth and a non-Muslim girl lived together in the Phillaur area of Punjab’s Jalandhar. She went to Bahrain in Qatar after some time and sent a video to her parents from there. Her parents then filed a habeas corpus petition in the Punjab-Haryana High Court, alleging that she was sold in the Gulf nation. The high court heard the case and ordered the central government to confirm the safety of the girl through the Indian Embassy there. Furthermore, the centre and state government have been asked to ensure that the family talks to the girl on video call.

The girl’s family asserted in their petition that their daughter was living with a 19-year-old boy and left on 9th March for Bahrain. A video of her surfaced from the foreign country in which she disclosed that she had been sold and was scared for her life. She believed that she would be murdered there. The central administration has been directed to intervene in the matter and bring her back to India. The development transpired after Sarvanjit Singh, the Phillaur Deputy Superintendent of Police submitted an affidavit.

The high court also sought a response from the Punjab government as well which mentioned that the footage was later deleted and the girl claimed that her family was calling her frequently and asking her to come back. Punjab Police revealed that her partner flew to Bahrain on 10th March. Judge Alok Jain of the high court who was presiding over the case pointed out that the girl’s welfare is the court’s first concern in the case. Additionally, he instructed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the relevant police station to contact the female and her family through audio or video chat to ascertain her present situation. The Indian Embassy in Bahrain will receive this information so that the rescue operation can commence.

The entire controversy arose after the girl’s video and it is imperative that the petitioners be given the opportunity to speak with their daughter. The court was informed that the unavailability of her address made the task challenging. Now, the court has instructed the Ministry of External Affairs to provide a thorough report on the initiative taken in this matter within a 15-day period.

Woman working for Sheikh dies under suspicious circumstances

Meanwhile, Harjinder Kaur, daughter of Darshan Singh of village Tibba in district Sangrur, has died under suspicious circumstances in Bahrain. She was employed in the house of a Sheikh there. She reportedly committed suicide, according to a report received over the phone. Harjinder, the daughter of a local shopkeeper who runs a puncture repair business, had travelled to Bahrain around two years ago via an agent.

Manjinder Singh, the brother of the deceased, announced in front of Kulwant Singh Tibba, convener of “Hope for Mahal Kalan” that his sister had returned to Bahrain on 24th March following a six-week leave. He highlighted that she could never commit suicide. He implored the central government for assistance in moving the body to India and carrying out a high-level investigation into the situation.

