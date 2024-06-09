A shocking case of rape and forced religious conversion has come to light in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, where the accused, who is from Ahmedabad ,first married a Hindu girl in court and then pressured her to change her religion after Nikah (Islamic religious ceremony) and even gave her a new name. The victim girl has registered a complaint against the perpetrator at Pratap Nagar Police Station. The cops then conducted her medical examination. The authorities are also looking into the charges of rape, deception, and forced religious conversion.

The victim revealed that she became friends with the perpetrator through social media. They initially liked each other’s reels on Instagram and then started chatting through the application after which the pair grew closer and started meeting each other. The guy proceeded to sexually assault her in the name of marriage, around five months ago.

According to Pratap Nagar Sadar police station, the perpetrator called the victim to meet near Kaylana and the duo went to Machiya Safari Park. He also took her to visit his grandmother’s house where he sexually exploited her. Afterwards, he regularly pressured her to meet him and continued to sexually abuse her. She didn’t disclose anything to her family as the young man was from a different religion. On 5th June he once again called her and then they left for the court where they tied the knot.

However, a moulvi (Islamic scholar/cleric) also married them in the garden outside the court and changed her name. Afterwards, she returned home and told her family members about it. They took her to the police station on 7th June and lodged a complaint. Pratap Nagar Police Station Officer Satish Kumar mentioned that a case had been registered based on the female’s report and an investigation is underway into the accusations.