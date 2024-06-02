Two dead bodies of sadhus (Hindu saints) were discovered lying in an abandoned condition in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on 1st June. The two are reportedly between the ages of 40 and 45 years. The corpses were discovered near the border village Navata of Pacherikalan police station area on Saturday. Injury marks have been spotted on their heads. The authorities have registered a case and started an investigation.

While initially the bodies were not identified, today their identities were confirmed by the police. They have been identified as 45-year-old Vishisht Giri and 42-year-old Gautam. Giri resides at Jawahar Giri Ashram Bhiwani while Gautam is a resident of Bagad. However, Gautam was also living in the Ashram for the last 6 months, working as a volunteer.

On receiving information of two bodies of Sadhus found in the area, some sadhus from Baba Jahar Giri Aashram Bhiwani reached the Government Hospital in Buhana where the bodies were kept. There, they identified the victims. Police suspect that the sadhus were killed over an argument over monetary transactions.

According to sources, Vishisht Giri Maharaj used to visit an ashram in Bhodan village of Singhana police station area. On Friday night, some people came to the ashram with a car, when Giri was present at the ashram.

The people in the car dragged the sadhu out and started to assault him. When sevadar Gautam saw this, he tried to intervene, he was also thrashed by the attackers. Both the victims died as a result of the assault. The attackers then put the bodies in the car and drove away. After reaching Navata in Pacherikalan police station area near the Haryana border, they dumped the bodies in the pits of soil dug for a brick kiln and fled from the scene.

It is also revealed that Vishisht Giri Maharaj had ₹15 lakh and a car, both of which are missing.

After the bodies were found, the police scanned the CCTV footage of the nearby area. In the footage, a suspicious car was seen going back to Haryana after entering the Rajasthan border.

The police have formed five teams to trace the suspicious vehicle and solve the crime. The bodies of both were handed over to their families after post-mortem by the medical board at the government hospital in Buhana.

The bodies were found in the Pacheri Kalan police station area of ​​​​Jhunjhunu district on Saturday. Word spread that the bodies were uncovered in the Navata village. They were on the Kutcha (unmetalled) road near the highway leading to the Haryana border. People flocked to the area and determined that the deceased were sadhus and had been hit on their heads with a heavy object. They tried to identify the latter but were unsuccessful. The cops rushed to the scene as soon as they learned of the development.

घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना किया गया है। मृतकों के शव chc बुहाना में रखें है। मृतकों के शव की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है पहचान के प्रयास जारी हैं — Jhunjhunu Police (@JhunjhunuPolice) June 1, 2024

The police took both the bodies into custody and sent them for postmortem. They were stored in the hospital for identification. A case has been filed and police are looking into the matter. Forensic teams visited the location and collected evidence. Police talked to other sadhus trying to establish the identity of the deceased.

