West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday wrote to Governor CV Ananda Bose, raising concerns about the All India Trinamool Congress’ alleged role in post-poll violence, urging him to take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation after elections in 2021.

In a letter to the Governor of West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that after the 2024 Parliamentary General Election results were announced on June 4, “goons of the ruling dispensation” has gone “berserk upon the workers of BJP” in West Bengal.

“As has become synonymous now with the State of West Bengal, the goons of the ruling dispensation has gone berserk upon the workers of BJP after the declaration of results of the Parliamentary General Elections, 2024 which was announced on 4th June, 2024,” Adhikari said.

“This seems to be a repeat of the incidents which had transpired after the declaration of the results of the 2021 assembly election results in Bengal, which had resulted in the death of several BJP karyakartas,” he said.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>It has now become the culture of West Bengal, that the TMC Party goons will attack the BJP Karyakartas after the declaration of results.<br>In a repeat of the incidents which had transpired after the declaration of the 2021 Assembly Election results, which caused deaths of several… <a href=”https://t.co/3czEYAjODb”>pic.twitter.com/3czEYAjODb</a></p>— Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) <a href=”https://twitter.com/SuvenduWB/status/1798599856887562640?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 6, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Adhikari further alleged that, the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces, stationed after the polls, are not being utilized to control the worsening situation where the the ruling party’s goons are targeting BJP workers.

“Though Central Armed Paramilitary Forces have been stationed post polls as well, however, such forces are not being utilized to control the deteriorating situation whereby workers of the BJP are being targeted by the goons affiliated to the ruling dispensation in the State,” he said.

Adhikari pointed out that within just 24 hours of the vote counting, over 20 incidents have been reported across the state, particularly in Asansol, Durgapur, Mednipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Cooch Behar, Hooghly, Barrackpore, Barasat, and North 24 Parganas.

“It has just been 24 odd hours since the completion of the counting process and more than 20 incidents all across the State more specifically from Asansol, Durgapur, Mednipur, Jhargram, Bankura, Cooch Behar, Hooghly, Barrackpore, Barasat, North 24 Parganas have already been reported and from the early signs, it seems that the goons affiliated to the TMC are planning to repeat the same horrific incidents which had transpired after the declaration of the Assembly elections in 2021, even now as well, to instil a sense of fear among the cadres and workers of the BJP,” he said in the letter.

Adhikari urged the Governor to visit areas where post-election violence is taking place and prevent the recurrence of the 2021 post-poll violence.

“I solemnly request Your Excellency to visit the areas from where post poll violences are being reported and ensure that innocent lives are not lost and the horrors of the post-poll violence that happened after the 2021 assembly elections are not repeated. The situation is extremely dire and the State machinery has deliberately not let the stationed Central Paramilitary Forces to control the situation and are allowing the TMC goons to have a free run of terrorising the karyakartas of the BJP. The State Police as usual is a mute spectator and permits such atrocities to be perpetrated by remaining in deep slumber,” he said.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, TMC secured 29 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in West Bengal, while BJP only won 12 seats and Congress managed to secure just 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC had won 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and the BJP won 18. Congress won only 2 seats.

