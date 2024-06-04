Tuesday, June 4, 2024
UP: Danish installs secret camera in bathroom of businessman’s house in Lucknow, blackmailed and raped his daughter, arrested

After failing to extort money from the victim's family, the accused Danish circulated the girl’s videos and photos on social media platforms

OpIndia Staff
(Image: AajTak)
In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a man named Danish working at a businessman’s house in the PGI police station area put a camera in the bathroom and filmed his daughter bathing. The accused used the video to blackmail and rape the girl. The police have arrested the accused.

The welding business owner employed accused Danish and provided him with a room in his house along with free food. Along with working at the business’s shop, the accused also worked at their home and gained the trust of the family. However, the accused Danish secretly installed a camera in the bathroom. He began blackmailing and raping the girl after taking videos of her bathing. The victim girl is now being counselled by police.

The incident left the girl depressed and as her health deteriorated, she informed her about Danish’s crimes. As the victim’s family asked Danish to delete the videos, the accused started demanding money and threatened to make the objectionable video viral online and send it to the family’s relatives. Reports say that after failing to extort money from the victim’s family, the accused Danish circulated the girl’s videos and photos on social media platforms.

Following this, the victim’s mother filed a complaint with the local police, who arrested the accused Danish. SHO PGI Brijesh Chandra Tiwari stated that a case has been filed against Danish under sections 376, 66 IT Act 384, and 506 of the IPC, and that further legal action is being conducted.

