Tuesday, June 11, 2024
‘Look for new born babies, infants with no teeth’: Youtuber ‘Kuwari Begum’ teaches child sexual abuse to her followers, video goes viral

"Find an infant who doesn't even have teeth. Seek permission from the child's mother, take him/her somewhere and do something," Shikha Metray was heard saying.

OpIndia Staff
YouTuber 'Kuwari Begum' Shikha Metray shares tips to sexually abuse children, video viral
YouTuber Shikha Metray who runs the channel 'Kuwari Begum'
11

On Monday (10th June), a video of a YouTube creator named Shikha Metray, teaching her followers to sexually abuse infants, went viral on social media.

The accused had posted the disturbing video on her YouTube channel ‘Kuwari Begum.’ In the video, she could be heard saying, “If I had a d*ck, I would have made a tutorial on masturbation. I could have then shared tips on how masturbation can be made to feel better.”

“I would have also explained why you should masturbate. Find an infant who doesn’t even have teeth. Seek permission from the child’s mother to take the child somewhere and do something,” Shikha Metray laid out her ground plan to sexually abuse children.

“I am not so sorry. If I would have a d*ck, then, I would have tried it. Imagine children without teeth. Wow. It would be one heck of an experience,” she continued.

The revelations were made after a X (formerly Twitter) user named Gagan Chaudhary (@Gagan_772). A screenshot shared by the user showed that Shikha Metray had 2000 followers on YouTube and that she had uploaded about 115 videos (mostly comprising of sexual content).

Gagan also identified a Vogue profile and her account on X (formerly Twitter). OpIndia could find cached versions of her YouTube and Instagram channels, which have been deactivated since the expose by the X user.

Popular Men’s rights activist, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, informed that the accused hails from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and has graduated from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Bhardwaj has tagged the Ghaziabad police and also demanded action from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

