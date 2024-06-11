YouTuber 'Kuwari Begum' Shikha Metray shares tips to sexually abuse children, video viral

On Monday (10th June), a video of a YouTube creator named Shikha Metray, teaching her followers to sexually abuse infants, went viral on social media.

The accused had posted the disturbing video on her YouTube channel ‘Kuwari Begum.’ In the video, she could be heard saying, “If I had a d*ck, I would have made a tutorial on masturbation. I could have then shared tips on how masturbation can be made to feel better.”

“I would have also explained why you should masturbate. Find an infant who doesn’t even have teeth. Seek permission from the child’s mother to take the child somewhere and do something,” Shikha Metray laid out her ground plan to sexually abuse children.

While scrolling on YT, I came across this channel named – Kuwari Begum and this is what I found where this girl is openly and without any hesitation talking on her stream about CP and how to r*pe an infant. Is this our Indian Gaming Community all about? @TeamYouTube @YouTubeIndia pic.twitter.com/P3xxqO3ueV — Gagan Chaudhary (@Gagan_772) June 10, 2024

“I am not so sorry. If I would have a d*ck, then, I would have tried it. Imagine children without teeth. Wow. It would be one heck of an experience,” she continued.

The revelations were made after a X (formerly Twitter) user named Gagan Chaudhary (@Gagan_772). A screenshot shared by the user showed that Shikha Metray had 2000 followers on YouTube and that she had uploaded about 115 videos (mostly comprising of sexual content).

Gagan also identified a Vogue profile and her account on X (formerly Twitter). OpIndia could find cached versions of her YouTube and Instagram channels, which have been deactivated since the expose by the X user.

I checked her entire channel its all about P*rn and sexual stuff but no gaming. When it is a gaming channel playing Valorant. How it is fine and a girl talks about all these stuffs but if a guy talks about all these he goes into in the jail. pic.twitter.com/IMno2F7aEj — Gagan Chaudhary (@Gagan_772) June 10, 2024

Popular Men’s rights activist, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, informed that the accused hails from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and has graduated from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Okay so got to know that this woman's real name is Shikha Metray. She's from Ghaziabad, NIFT passout. She has deleted all her social media profiles, her YouTube is also not available now.



A Google search on her reveals some disturbing images posted by her earlier too. pic.twitter.com/oeiyoiUOIy — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 11, 2024

Bhardwaj has tagged the Ghaziabad police and also demanded action from National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo.