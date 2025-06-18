Friday, September 19, 2025

110 Indian students in Iran, 90 of them from Jammu and Kashmir, board evacuation flight via Armenia, to land in Delhi tonight

The government of India has begun the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran as the country gets embroiled in a major war with Israel. 

On Wednesday, 18th June, 110 Indian students, most of them from Jammu and Kashmir, have boarded a flight from Armenia to arrive in Delhi. 90 of these students are from Jammu and Kashmir. The flight will land in Delhi later tonight.

A commercial flight by Indigo Airlines has been arranged for these students in Armenia. The students were taken out of Iran via land routes and then boarded a flight in Armenia.

Yesterday, the Indian Embassy in Tehran had issued a statement saying that Indian students in the Iranian capital city are being moved away for their safety. Students who have their own means of transport have been advised to use them to move away from Tehran and into Armenia.

India has been in touch with friendly nations, Armenia and the UAE, for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran.

