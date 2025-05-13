15 lakh cyber attacks, only 150 successful: Pakistan defeated even online by India, ‘Road of Sindoor’ report reveals

Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police Department has released a report named ‘Road of Sindoor’ that reveals that during recent India-Pakistan conflict, India faced 15 lakh cyber attacks originating from Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Morocco and Middle East countries. However, out of these, only 150 cyber attacks i.e. 0.01% attacks were successful.

In response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on 7th May 2025. Under this, about 100 terrorists were killed in 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Enraged by this, Pakistan launched a wave of drone attack on India, which was successfully foiled.

However, along with this drone attack, there was a flood of cyber attacks in India. During ‘Operation Sindoor’, 15 lakh cyber attacks were carried out on the websites of various departments of India. 7 hacker groups have also been identified.

Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police has also identified 83 people who were spreading fake news against India during Operation Sindoor. Some of these people are from India itself. Police has closed 38 such accounts already.