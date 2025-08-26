15 pilgrims dead, several others injured as landslide hits Ardhkuwari on Vaishno Devi route

On Tuesday, August 26, tragedy struck at Ardhkuwari on the Vaishno Devi route as 15 pilgrims lost their lives after a landslide struck the Indraprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari.

Ardhkuwari is a holy place on the way to the Vaishno Devi Temple where the Goddess spent 9 months in a cave which is frequented by pilgrims as they make their way to the shrine.

However, the landslide ended the pilgrimage of several people on Tuesday and as many as 15 of them ended up dead. Notably, landslides and cloudbursts have been very common this year resulting in massive loss of lives and property.

Rescue operations are underway with full deployment of manpower and machinery and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said it is closely monitoring and coordinating the relief effort.