150 Congress MPs received Soviet funding and were their agents: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has said that Congress used to be the “agents” of Soviet Union in the past, referring to a 2011 declassified CIA document. In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Dubey said that at least 150 Congress party MPs used to be funded by the Soviet Union when it was led by the late Congress leader HKL Bhagat during the Congress regime. They operated in Soviet interests in India, he said.

कांग्रेस,करप्सन और ग़ुलामी

1. यह अवर्गीकृत गुप्त दस्तावेज CIA का 2011 में जारी हुआ

2. इसके अनुसार स्वर्गीय कांग्रेस के बड़े नेता HKL भगत के नेतृत्व में 150 से ज़्यादा कॉंग्रेस के सांसद सोवियत रुस के पैसे पर पलते थे,रुस के लिए दलाली करते थे?

3. पत्रकारों के समूह उनके दलाल थे तथा…

Dubey also said that some Russian agents used a group of journalists as a cover and that the report mentions references to 16,000 Soviet-planted articles in Indian media. He also said that 1,100 Russian intelligence officers were deployed in India at that time and holding bureaucrats, business groups, political parties, and opinion-makers in leash.

He also stated that Congress candidate Subhadra Joshi allegedly received ₹5 lakh from the German government as an election campaign donation and, having lost, became the president of the Indo-German Forum.