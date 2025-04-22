20-year-old Indian molests Singapore Airlines cabin crew member, pushes her into toilet

A 20-year-old Indian national has been charged with allegedly molesting a cabin crew member aboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight. The individual, identified as Rajat, grabbed the female staffer and pushed her into the lavatory of the plane. The incident apparently took place on February 28.

As per Straits Times, Police said on April 21 that the 28-year-old cabin crew member was escorting a female passenger to a restroom when she noticed a piece of tissue paper on the floor. As she bent down to pick it up, Rajat allegedly appeared behind her, grabbed her, and pushed her into the lavatory with him.

A female passenger onboard witnessed the incident, and helped the cabin crew member out of the lavatory immediately. The incident was then reported to the cabin supervisor.

The flight details have not been shared by the authorities. Rajat was arrested immediately after the plane landed at Changi Airport in Singapore.