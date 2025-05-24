20,000 Indians killed in terrorist attacks: India shares at UN how Pakistan-groomed terrorists have killed Indian civilians for decades

India has slammed Pakistan in the United Nations over its disinformation campaign on the Indus Waters Treaty, which was suspended after the Pahalgam terror attack. deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish made it very clear that the 65-year-old treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan, a “global epicentre of terror”, ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

Ambassador Harish also highlighted that 20,000 Indians have been killed by Pakistan-groomed terrorists over the years. He was responding to Pakistani representative saying “water is life and not a weapon of war”, and that India should not suspend the treaty.

The Indus Water Treaty was signed between India and Pakistan on April 23, 1960. However, India suspended it for the first time after Pakistan backed terrorists killed 26 tourists in Pahalgam after ensuring that the tourists are Hindus.

Ambassador Harish emphasised how India entered into the Indus Water Treaty 65 years ago in good faith. but throughout the six and a half decades, Pakistan has violated the spirit of that treaty by inflicting three wars and thousands of terror attacks on India.

He added, “Pakistan state-sponsored cross-border terrorism in India seeks to hold hostage the lives of civilians, religious harmony, and economic prosperity.”