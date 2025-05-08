25 Airports in India temporarily closed amidst tensions with Pakistan – Check complete list

25 airports in India will remain shut for operations amid restrictions following ‘Operation Sindoor’. On early morning of May 7, India had launched missile attacks on terror targets in Pakistan under this operation.

More than 300 flights have been cancelled since the operation against the bases of terror outfits Jaish-e-Muhammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujhaideen was launched.

In anticipation of a misadventure by Pakistan Air Force, these Airports have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measures. These Airports are in the states bordering Pakistan and in nearby areas.

The complete list is as below –