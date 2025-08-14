26 officers and airmen of the Indian Air Force get Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for Operation Sindoor

26 officers and airmen of the Indian Air Force have been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) for their role in the Operation Sindoor in May this year. The list of awardees include fighter pilots who flew jets to hit targets inside Pakistan and operators of air defence systems like the S-400.

The list of awardees includes 8 Wing Commanders, 7 Squadron Leaders, and 8 Group Captains.

Indian Air Force jets and air defence systems displayed exemplary precision and dominance during Operation Sindoor. Not only did India establish clear air dominance very early in the conflict, but targets inside Pakistan, including major air assets, radars, hangars and air bases were hit at will and with precision. Pakistan has lost multiple fighter jets and other critical planes in India’s precision strikes.

The S-400 system India got from Russia also proved its mettle, protecting the Indian skies and hitting Pakistani assets with accuracy.