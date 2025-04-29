‘27 Hindus were killed in Kashmir, 2700 Hindus will be killed here’: Fruit seller Sahiwan Ansari threatens customer in Chhapra, Bihar

There was an argument in Chhapra, Bihar, over the transaction of money while buying fruits. Fruit seller Sahiwan Ansari threatened Amarinder, who had come to buy fruits, that 27 Hindus have been killed in Kashmir, 2700 will be killed here.

Actually this matter started over purchase of bananas. Customer Amarinder reached the shop to buy bananas. There Sahiwan Ansari abused him for not bringing exact change. When the dispute escalated, Ansari called his friends and beat Amarinder up. Then Sahiwan Ansari threatened that 27 Hindus have been killed in Kashmir, 2700 will be killed here. The victim Amarinder has complained to the police about the matter.

Victim Amarinder mentioned in the report, “On Saturday (26 April 2025), I bought a dozen bananas for ₹50 from Sahiwan Ansari’s fruit shop with my friend Nitish Kumar Singh. I gave a ₹500 note for this. When I asked for the remaining ₹450 back, he said that we do not have change, if we have change, we will give it, otherwise you go and get change from somewhere.”

In this case, a case has been registered against 20 people including the fruit seller and his neighbors Mintu Ansari, Sabir Ansari, Seraj Ansari, Khurshid Ansari, Shamshad Ansari, Javed Hasmi. These people have been accused of brutally beating the victim with sticks. The victim has also accused Mintu Ansari of taking out ₹ 9500 from his pocket and Seraj Ansari of snatching the gold chain from his neck.

Regarding the matter, Isuapar Police Station Head Kamal Kumar Ram said that the situation is under control at the moment. Efforts are being made to reconcile both the parties. Also, a peace committee meeting was also called by both the parties on Monday (28th April 2025) evening.