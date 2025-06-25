3 hanged, 700 others arrested as Iran starts crackdown on ‘Israeli spies’ inside the country

On Wednesday, June 25, Iran announced that it has executed three men accused of spying for Israel, a day after a truce between the two nations took hold. Iran’s judiciary reported that the three men — Idris Ali, Azad Shojai, and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul — were working for Israel. 700 others have been arrested so far as Iran looks to find the people who are working with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

The statement alleged that the 3 men had attempted to smuggle machinery into Iran to conduct assassinations and were cooperating with Mossad. All three were executed on Wednesday morning in Urmia, which is close to the Turkish border. Pictures released by officials depicted them wearing blue prison clothes before the execution.

Iran reports one of the highest rate of executions in the world. It ranks second globally, behind China, for the most people executed every year.