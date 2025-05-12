32 airports, shut during India-Pakistan conflict, reopen for operations

32 airports in Northern and western India, which were shut during India-Pakistan conflict following ‘Operation Sindoor’ have reopened for operations. In its Press release, Airports Authority of India said, “Reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025.It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect.”
The AAI also advised travellers to check flight status directly with the airlines and monitor their websites for regular update.
The complete list of Airports that are set to resume operations is as below:
1. Adhampur
2. Ambala
3. Amritsar
4. Awantipur
5. Bathinda
6. Bhuj
7. Bikaner
8. Chandigarh
9. Halwara
10. Hindon
11. Jaisalmer
12. Jammu
13. Jamnagar
14. Jodhpur
15. Kandla
16. Kangra (Gaggal)
17. Keshod
18. Kishangarh
19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)
20. Leh
21. Ludhiana
22. Mundra
23. Naliya
24. Pathankot
25. Patiala
26. Porbandar
27. Rajkot (Hirasar)
28. Sarsawa
29. Shimla
30. Srinagar
31. Thoise
32. Uttarlai