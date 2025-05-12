32 airports, shut during India-Pakistan conflict, reopen for operations

32 airports in Northern and western India, which were shut during India-Pakistan conflict following ‘Operation Sindoor’ have reopened for operations. In its Press release, Airports Authority of India said, “Reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025.It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect.”

It is informed that 32 airports, which were temporarily closed for civil aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025, are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect.



It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with Airlines and… pic.twitter.com/Ljqu5XKePU — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

The AAI also advised travellers to check flight status directly with the airlines and monitor their websites for regular update.

The complete list of Airports that are set to resume operations is as below:

1. Adhampur

2. Ambala

3. Amritsar

4. Awantipur

5. Bathinda

6. Bhuj

7. Bikaner

8. Chandigarh

9. Halwara

10. Hindon

11. Jaisalmer

12. Jammu

13. Jamnagar

14. Jodhpur

15. Kandla

16. Kangra (Gaggal)

17. Keshod

18. Kishangarh

19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

20. Leh

21. Ludhiana

22. Mundra

23. Naliya

24. Pathankot

25. Patiala

26. Porbandar

27. Rajkot (Hirasar)

28. Sarsawa

29. Shimla

30. Srinagar

31. Thoise

32. Uttarlai