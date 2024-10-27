4 months after she went missing, Kanpur woman’s dead body found; her Gym trainer arrested

A 32-year-old woman, Ekta Gupta’s body was found on Sunday, October 27, in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district, four months after she disappeared. She was allegedly murdered by her gym trainer.

The police recovered the body of Ekta Gupta from a club near the official residence of Kanpur’s District Magistrate (DM) after her gym trainer, Vishal Soni, provided information about the location. Soni was earlier arrested after Ekta’s husband, Rahul Gupta, filed a case against him.

Reportedly, Ekta Gupta was in a relationship with her gym trainer Vishal Soni, and was upset with his engagement with another woman.

On June 24, Ekta arrived at the gym and argued with Soni over his engagement to another woman, during which Soni punched Ekta, following which she fainted. Soni then went on to murder her and later buried the body in the club near Kanpur DM’s residence.





