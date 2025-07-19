4 Non-Hindu employees working in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board suspended

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, has suspended 4 employees after it surfaced that they are non-Hindus.

As per reports, the suspended employees are B. Elizar, Deputy Executive Engineer (Quality Control), S. Rosi, staff nurse and M. Premavati, grade one pharmacist in BIRRD hospital, and Dr. G. Asuntha in SV Ayurveda pharmacy.

The TTD shared on X, “Following vigilance reports and internal probe, action was taken for failing to uphold duties in a Hindu religious institution.”

They were apparently practicing other religions while working at the Hindu shrine which goes against the code of conduct of the Hindu religious organisation.