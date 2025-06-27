5 tigers found dead in a single day in Karnataka, poisoning suspected

On Thursday, June 27, forest officials found as many as 5 dead tigers in M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. A tigress and her four cubs were found dead during routine morning patrol by the staff. Reports suggest that initial investigation leads to suspicion of poisoning of the tigers.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered a probe into the unnatural death of the tigers. The minister said, “The area has been immediately cordoned off and declared a protected zone. Standard Scene of Crime (SoC) protocols have been invoked, with a 500-meter sweep radius activated to preserve and collect all physical evidence. A five-member team expert has undertaken a comprehensive necropsy following NTCA (National Tiger Conservation Authority) protocols.”

Tiger is a protected species in India, classified as endangered and listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.