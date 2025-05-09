500 Pakistan drones targeted 24 Indian cities for 210 minutes

On the night of 8th May, Thursday, Pakistan launched a wave of drone attack on Indian cities all along the Indian western border. From Jammu in the North to Bhuj in the West, Pakistan tried to target Indian military and civilian population. Now reports have emerged that in total, Pakistan launched 500 drones on 24 cities of India in an attack that lasted 210 minutes.

The 24 cities were spread across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the states of Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Indian Air Defence Systems were up to the task and ensured that there was no damage to any military or civilian infrastructure.

Pakistan launched this attack in response to India’s Operation Sindoor which destroyed 9 terror camps spread across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Air raid sirens kept blaring in several Indian cities as Pakistan kept sending the drones, but failed to penetrate the Indian ‘Iron Dome’