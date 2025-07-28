A country can’t switch off its economy: Indian envoy to UK responds on buying Russian Oil

During the Russia-Ukraine war, India has come under intense pressure from the western world, particularly from European Union (EU) over the purchase of Russian oil. While EU continues to buy gas from Russia, it has a problem with India buying Russian oil.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has repeatedly called out this hypocrisy of EU. Now Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami has said that a country can’t switch off its economy.

In an interview with British radio station Times Radio, Doraiswami said that many European countries are continuing to buy rare earth and other energy products from the same countries that they’re refusing to let India buy from.

Notably, India has rapidly increased its purchase of Russian oil since the start of Russia-Ukraine war as it looks to provide energy security to its 1.4 Billion population.