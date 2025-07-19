On 18th July 2025, the European Union imposed its 18th round of sanctions on Russia. One of the major announcements was a sanction on India’s Vadinar oil refinery in Gujarat owned by Nayara Energy, a firm in which Russia’s Rosneft has 49% stake. They also designated Indian flag register, which means ships bearing Indian flags can be targeted if suspected of transporting Russian oil.

EU also lowered the cap on Russian oil prices to 15% below market prices, to hit the oil revenue earned by Russia. However, the union has not banned buying Russian Oil. It only said that Russian Oil must be bought at lower prices, and has announced sanctions on third parties processing and transporting Russian oil.

EU’s clearly said here, we won’t stop buying oil from Russia, but if India refines it or helps in shipping, we’ll impose restrictions. Europe itself, however, hasn’t forbidden all Russian oil or gas. It has merely imposed a price cap 15% below the market rate, which is still enough for Russia to make a profit.

So Indian refiners are sanctioned while Europe continues to import the same oil, sometimes after processing it in India. Is this not hypocrisy?

Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war started in 2022, India has always been under Western pressure to cut down on its trade with Russia, particularly when it involves purchasing oil from it. The European Union (EU) and the United States have demanded that India sever its relationship with Moscow and join the bandwagon of sanctions. But there is a catch here: while they urge India to desist, they have not completely stopped importing energy from Russia.

Western sanctions and double standards

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Western nations quickly imposed sanctions on Russia. They imposed restrictions on banks, energy exports, and key industries. The motive was to isolate Russia and harm its economy. The application of these sanctions has, however, been inconsistent.

India began to purchase more crude oil from Russia once the war had started. Now, it’s purchasing over 1 million barrels a day, much of this discounted. These imports allow India to keep its energy costs low for 140 crores of people. This has drawn concern in the West, though. Critics say that India is supporting Russia’s war efforts financially.

What people tend to overlook is that the EU itself keeps on purchasing huge quantities of Russian energy, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG). Spain and Belgium rank among the largest purchasers. Germany, which ceased receiving gas via pipelines, is currently purchasing LNG from Russia at its ports. Italy is also receiving Russian oil products via third countries.

Even the United States, while spearheading the sanctions campaign, continues to import certain essential commodities from Russia, such as uranium for its nuclear reactors. So, while they sermonise India, they go quietly on importing from Moscow.

MEA and Indian leaders push back

India has not taken these lessons lightly. “Securing the energy needs of our people is understandably an overriding priority for us. In this endeavour, we are guided by what is there on offer in the markets, as also by the prevailing global circumstances,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Recently, the Ministry of External Affairs released a stern warning against double standards and said India is keeping a close eye on the U.S. plan to tax nations that continue to purchase Russian oil with a 500% tariff.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri also stated that India would deal with sanctions, when they are passed, pointing out that India has diversified its supply sources, buying oil from about 40 countries now, as opposed to 27 in the past.

EU purchases more but holds India responsible

Despite all these facts, the figures tell the story. The EU in 2022 paid over $120 billion to Russia for fossil fuels. India’s total payment in the same period was around $50 billion. And yet, India is the one being attacked with sanctions and criticism.

And to add to it, it’s reported that Indian oil refineries, which process Russian crude and export the refined oil to Europe, are under Western agencies’ surveillance. Ironically, it’s Europe that is purchasing these same fuels but continues to blame India for purchasing the crude.

So, what’s the question here: Are these sanctions all about punishing Russia or merely all about Western control of global trade and politics?

Defence deals and strategic independence

India’s defence ties with Russia are another aspect that is in the spotlight. Close to 60–70% of India’s defence arms are of Russian origin. India claims it cannot abruptly turn around and compromise national security.

But even here, the West’s double standards are evident. Turkey, a member of NATO, acquired Russian S-400 missile systems in 2019 and was subjected to some sanctions by the U.S. But it is still a member of NATO and even does business with Russia in other areas. No one is threatening Turkey as they are India.

U.S. threatens more sanctions

An American bill in Congress is calling for a 500% tariff on nations that purchase Russian energy. India isn’t mentioned by name, but it’s clear who they mean. The U.S. legislators have even threatened 100% secondary tariffs unless nations comply. Even NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke out, saying that nations such as India and China need to pressure Russia to stop the war or risk tariffs.

India has pushed back hard. When visiting Washington recently, Jaishankar informed U.S. officials that the energy security of India cannot be sacrificed. The country’s concerns have been expressed forcefully to those initiating the sanctions, he said.

India is not purchasing oil to finance a war

This is where the question truly lies. If the U.S. and EU are still purchasing oil from Russia, then why should India? If Spain, Belgium, Germany, and Italy are importing Russian LNG and oil, why is it a problem if India imports the same?

India is not purchasing oil to finance a war. It’s purchasing because it has 140 crore citizens who needs affordable fuel. Europe may be waging a war, but India isn’t. We cannot neglect the requirements of our population due to the fact that someone else is waging a war elsewhere.

We must consider our development, our own economy, and our own citizens. And if it means purchasing energy from wherever it can be had at a reasonable price, so be it.

India always stands for peace. It has reached out to Ukraine with humanitarian assistance. It has talked to both President Zelensky and President Putin for a diplomatic resolution. But India will not be cornered or guilt-tripped to prioritise its people over everything else.

This is not an oil issue. It’s an issue of global fairness. If the West is going to be the leader, it is going to have to lead with character. It can’t establish principles that others have to abide by, but which it violates in secret.