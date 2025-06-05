Aadhaar to be made mandatory for Tatkal ticket booking, Railways to use e-verification to get rid of brokers misusing the system

The Railway Ministry has taken an important decision to end the fraud of agents and brokers in booking of Tatkal tickets. Now Aadhaar card verification will be made mandatory on IRCTC to book Tatkal tickets. This decision has been announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, “Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets. This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need.

Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets.



This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2025

The Railways was receiving a large number of complaints about Tatkal booking for a long time. All the seats used to get booked as soon as the tatkal booking window used to open. A major reason behind this is the gang of ticket brokers. The government has taken this step to overcome this problem and bring transparency to ticket booking.