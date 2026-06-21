Questions continue to be raised over the death of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was killed in a police encounter in Bihar’s Bhojpur district on 17th June. As the controversy grows, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The case has sparked intense debate both on social media and in political circles. While some people describe Bharat Tiwari as a man who fought for local issues, others point to his repeated threats against government officials and police personnel.

How the case began

The controversy started on 15th June, 2026, when Bharat Tiwari posted several messages on Facebook. In these posts, he spoke about starting a “revolutionary war” in the country and threatened to kill the SDM of Jagdishpur.

Police visited his house twice on 15th June, but he was not found there. He also did not appear before the police that day.

According to police, on 16th June, Shahpur police station received information that a man was moving around with a weapon. The man was identified as Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a resident of Bilauti village. Several photos showing him holding weapons also surfaced on social media.

When police reached his home for questioning, Bharat was still carrying a gun. He even went live on Facebook while speaking to police officers.

In the live video and accompanying posts, Bharat accused the Bihar government and the administration of trying to kill him in an encounter. He claimed that officials were planning action against him and warned of a larger struggle against the system.

As videos and posts spread online, Bhojpur Police stated on social media late on 16th June that Bharat appeared to be mentally unwell and that steps were being taken to send him for treatment. They also stated that efforts were being made to recover the weapon in his possession and prevent any untoward incident.

Facebook live videos and firing at police

On the morning of 17th June, Bharat again went live on Facebook. In the video, he claimed that police wanted to declare him mentally unstable and take him away. He compared himself to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and openly threatened police personnel.

During the live session, he fired shots toward police officers stationed outside his house and repeatedly spoke about killing them. In another Facebook post, he claimed that police had run away after he fired at them.

Later that morning, Bharat came out of his house and continued threatening police personnel. He also criticised the administration for calling him mentally ill.

On June 17, at around 9 a.m., Bharat went live once again from an open field. In the nearly 15-minute video, he was seen pointing a gun toward police officers and repeatedly asking them to leave.

When police appealed to him to surrender, Bharat replied that there would be a “war” and said either he or the police would survive. A gunshot can also be heard in the video as he fired at police personnel.

Speaking about his demands, Bharat said leaders and government officials should fulfil promises made to the public. He added that if promises were not kept, people would be forced to take up arms.

After saying this, he threw his weapon toward the police personnel present there.

Two different versions of what happened next

Soon after the surrender video, news emerged that Bharat had been shot.

According to Bhojpur Police, Bharat continued firing despite repeated requests to surrender. Police said he opened fire directly at officers when they moved closer to him. In response, officers fired in self-defence, hitting him in the leg. He later died during treatment at PMCH in Patna.

However, eyewitnesses quoted in media reports have given a different version.

According to one witness, Bharat had already thrown away his weapon before police caught him. The witness claimed that police took him some distance away and then fired at him. The witness further claimed Bharat was shot multiple times. These differing accounts have become the central issue in the ongoing controversy.

Protests and FIRs after Bharat’s death

Following Bharat’s death, angry villagers staged protests on 18th June. His body was placed on a highway, and demonstrators blocked NH-922. The protest turned violent, and police used a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Media reports say two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. One FIR names Bharat’s father, Kashinath Tiwari, and brother, Chandan Tiwari, on charges including possession of weapons and obstructing government work.

Another FIR has been filed against 14 named individuals and more than 50 unidentified people for road blockage and violence during the protest.

Meanwhile, Bharat’s mother, Suman Devi, has demanded that a murder case be registered against police personnel involved in the encounter. She maintains that her son had surrendered by throwing away his weapon.

Political reactions and judicial inquiry

The encounter soon became a political issue in Bihar. Several police personnel, including Shahpur police station in-charge Rajesh Kumar Malakar, were suspended as questions continued to mount.

Many political leaders visited Bharat’s family to offer condolences. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav described the incident as a fake encounter and demanded accountability. Questions were also raised by leaders from ruling alliance parties. JDU leader Sanjay Jha called for a high-level investigation, while Bihar minister Mithilesh Tiwari also sought answers regarding the encounter.

Amid growing pressure, Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary announced on 20th June that the incident would be investigated through a judicial inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge.

भोजपुर जिले के शाहपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बिलौटी गांव में दिनांक 17.06.2026 को हुई पुलिस मुठभेड़ की स्वतंत्र एवं निष्पक्ष जांच हेतु उच्च न्यायालय के सेवानिवृत्त न्यायाधीश द्वारा न्यायिक जांच कराने का निर्णय लिया गया है। न्यायिक जांच का उद्देश्य घटना के सभी पहलुओं की निष्पक्षता एवं… — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) June 20, 2026

He said the aim was to ensure an independent, transparent and impartial investigation into all aspects of the case.

Revolutionary or criminal: Who was Bharat

The debate around Bharat Tiwari largely revolves around two very different images of him.

One side points to his social media posts, where he repeatedly threatened government officials, talked about encounters, and used aggressive language. Several posts show him warning officials that he would take violent action if development work was not completed.

Bharat Tiwari’s Facebook post



In posts made on 15th June, 12th June and 7th June, he repeatedly referred to launching a “revolutionary war” and threatened officials, including the SDM of Jagdishpur. His Facebook profile also contains posts criticising the Bihar government, former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the administrative system.

At the same time, many villagers remember him differently. Residents from flood-affected areas near Bilauti village told media organisations that Bharat regularly raised issues related to roads, electricity, drinking water and rehabilitation of displaced families.

Some villagers described him as someone who frequently checked on public services and pushed authorities to address local problems. Several residents even referred to him as a person who always stood with the poor during difficult times.

The encounter has left Bihar deeply divided. Bharat Tiwari’s social media activity clearly shows his anger toward the government and administration, along with repeated threats of violence. At the same time, many villagers credit him with highlighting local issues and helping people in need.

Whether Bharat Tiwari was a social activist who crossed legal limits, a criminal who threatened public officials, or whether the police acted correctly during the encounter are questions that remain unanswered for now.

The judicial inquiry ordered by the Bihar government is expected to determine what exactly happened on 17th June and whether the police action followed the law.