Hundreds of thousands of minor non-Muslim girls were lured, picked up, raped, brutalised, sold, and even killed by Pakistani Muslim grooming gangs or rape gangs for a full forty years or more in the United Kingdom. The British authorities and media covered up the horrifying truth of rape jihad in pursuit of not coming across as ‘racist and Islamophobic’. An independent Rape Gang Inquiry Report has now revealed that the Muslim rape gangs comprised 87% to 95% Pakistani Muslim men, who raped, exploited and groomed over 250,000 non-Muslim, mostly White girls.

The 219-page Rape Gang Inquiry Report is an independent, survivor-led inquiry chaired by MP Rupert Lowe, with lead Sammy Woodhouse, who is a survivor and campaigner, and a panel including MPs Esther McVey, Nick Timothy, and Carla Lockhart.

The report, prepared based on survivor testimonies, whistleblower accounts, media reports, and previous public inquiries, details how Britain experienced a decades-long, nationwide pattern of organised child sexual exploitation, mainly by Pakistani Muslim men of various age groups, with white working-class girls being the primary targets.

The Rape Gang Inquiry Report offers a conservative estimate of at least 250,000 young White British girls subjected to perpetual rape, gang rape, pregnancy, coerced abortions, childbirths, trafficking, torture, forced conversion to Islam, and a trauma impossible to subside in this lifetime.

Around 149 local authority districts, encompassing 50% of the UK areas, were affected by Pakistani Muslim rape gangs. In 2019 alone, 19,000 children were identified as exploitation victims.

“Organised networks of perpetrators built coordinated operations that transported victims between locations, supplied them with drugs and alcohol, recorded abuse for distribution and blackmail, and passed girls between multiple adult men. These crimes have been committed for decades, since the 1950s, by Pakistanis in particular, and have affected every region of our nation,” the report reads.

“The scale of the crimes committed is staggering. It has been previously established that, at the very least, 250,000 young white girls have been subjected to repeated rape, gang rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma. The true number is probably higher,” the report adds.

The Inquiry found that around 87% of those convicted in these group-based child sexual exploitation (‘CSE’) cases bore distinctively Muslim names, indicating a clear pattern of Muslim men in the UK weaponising rape against vulnerable girls.

“The perpetrators bear primary responsibility, yet the institutional failures that enabled them for decades must also be confronted. In court records and official inquiries, around 87% of those convicted in these group-based child sexual exploitation (‘CSE’) cases bore distinctively Muslim names. The vast majority of men involved in these gangs were not convicted. Dr Taj Hargey, an imam with the Oxford Islamic Congregation, believes the true proportion of gang members who are Muslims to be around 95%.3 This figure far exceeds the Muslim share of the overall United Kingdom population,” the Inquiry states.

As per the Inquiry, most of the rape gang members were of Muslim backgrounds – predominantly of Pakistani heritage, although smaller groups from Somali, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish, and other Muslim origins were also involved.

‘Islamic motivations of rape jihad, theological aspects of Islam’

In a major departure from the prevalent approach of downplaying the religious drivers of the child sexual exploitation by Pakistani and other Muslim rape gangs, the Rupert Lowe-chaired Rape Gang Inquiry explicitly details the Islamic motivations of rape jihad.

“Perpetrators from Pakistani Muslim and other Muslim backgrounds operated under an honour and shame-based clan code that treated non-Muslim girls, especially white working-class girls, as property available for sexual use. This pattern was reinforced by eight theological and legal aspects of Islam,” the report states.

The rape jihadis targeted White British girls from working-class or unstable backgrounds. They picked these victims due to their vulnerability resulting from poverty, neglect, or prior abuse. While the ages of victims typically ranged between 11 and 13 years, the Inquiry makes a heartbreaking revelation that some victims were as young as 4 to 6 years old.

The Inquiry details how rape jihadi gangs operated organised networks using taxis for collection and transport, passing ‘Kafir’ girls between Muslim men, supplying drugs or alcohol, filming abuse for blackmail, and in some cases, trafficking the victims to Pakistan or West Asia for forced Islamic Shariah-based marriages or Nikah.

The grooming process involved befriending girls as young as 11 by young Muslim men. These men treated the target white non-Muslim girls like adults, plied with alcohol, drugs, cigarettes, etc, then collected them from school gates, care homes, or streets in taxis. The rape jihadis would take these girls to houses, flats, restaurants, or even hotels, where they would be subjected to repeated gang rape, torture, and filming.

Several victims told the Inquiry that the Pakistani Muslim rape jihadis used to call them “white trash”, “English pig-dogs”, “white slags”, or “Kuffar” who merited ‘punishment’.

Further dissecting the Islamic drivers of rape jihad, the Rape Gang Inquiry Report says that Islamic doctrines of superiority over non-Muslims or kuffar, al-walā’ wa-l-barā’ (loyalty to Muslims and enmity to non-Muslims), Islamic-historical precedents of treating non-Muslim war captive females ‘Maal-e-Ghanimat’, and the belief that White girls, and by extension all non-Muslim girls, are ‘property’ or ‘easy meat’.

One of the survivors, Dr Ella Hill, told the Inquiry, “I was told that white girls are trash. They are all whores. They are lower than shit under your shoe. They don’t obey Allah, so they deserve to be punished.”

Several others described ‘rituals’ imposed by Pakistani Muslim rape jihadis to assert Islamic dominance. These included forcing victims to lick feet, branding ‘M’ for ownership on the bodies of Kafir girls, setting up ‘red rooms’, subjecting victims to extreme torture and even getting the White girls raped by animals. Some were also forced to witness murder.

The report shatters a misconception that Pakistani rape jihad against British girls began only in the 1990s. The Inquiry highlighted that the rot has persisted since the 1950s.

Started as early as the 1950s, spiked in the late 1970s

“British Newspaper Archive reveals that the first recorded case of specifically Pakistani rape gangs dates back to 1955, when four Bradford-based Pakistanis were charged with raping a 15-year-old girl from Middlesbrough. This was soon after former colonial subjects, from the subcontinent as much as the Caribbean, became eligible to enter the United Kingdom in non-trivial numbers under the British Nationality Act 1948. What began as singular and small-scale instances became systematic and industrial over time,” the report states.

It further highlights that the scale of rape jihad in the UK magnified dramatically after the victory of Tony Blair in 1977 and the start of “orchestrated mass immigration.”

“With greater numbers came greater opportunities for abuse. Perpetrators built organised networks that transported victims between towns and cities and passed girls between multiple adult men,” the report states.

The Rape Gang Inquiry Report states with equivocation that the institutional denial, political calculation, and fear of the accusation of racism enabled the perpetuation of a national scandal of repeated rape, trafficking, torture, pregnancy, forced Islamic conversion, and lifelong trauma.

“The authorities at every level, including the police, social services, health services, schools, licensing bodies, and politicians, knew the patterns, possessed the intelligence, and still failed to protect the country’s children,” it says.

The most damning sections of the Inquiry report detail systemic, decades-long failures by police, local councils, Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), National Health Service (NHS), schools, social services, media, and successive governments of both Labour and Conservative parties.

How police and ‘system’ ignored complaints of sexual abuse, returned victims to rapists

The report describes how police often dismissed reports of sexual abuse, returned girls to abusers, resorted to blatant victim-blaming and criminalised victims as ‘prostitutes’ or having ‘lifestyle choices’. The police in some cases would demand impossibly solo testimony, concealed or destroyed records, tipped off predators, as it happened in Rotherham, and failed to probe pregnancies/STIs. They even released Muslim rape jihadis on bail.

The Inquiry also found that young girls were placed in known trafficking hubs, social services and councils prioritised ‘community relations’ and dodging ‘racism’ allegations over child protection. In many cases, the local authorities falsified records, particularly the age of minor victims, resisted whistleblowers, and focused on contraception or abortion instead of investing their time and resources in blowing the lid off the ongoing large-scale rape jihad.

It emerged that the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) used to discharge injured victims back to their Pakistani, Somali, Bangladeshi, or Turkish abusers the same night, demonstrating complicity in perpetuating their abuse.

The governments and CPS essentially suppressed ethnicity and religion data. The report mentions that the Labour Party either blocked or delayed national inquiries just to avoid upsetting the Muslim votebank. It further states that rape jihadis were handed lenient sentences with no deportations, with the Starmer-era CPS letting off thousands of rape jihadis with just ‘warnings’.

Meanwhile, the British media adopted a policy of self-censorship and refrained from highlighting the patterns of rape jihad and its religious drives, to avoid ‘Islamophobia’.

The report cited previous inquiries into rape gangs in Rotherham, Telford, and other areas. The Jay Report (2014) found that at least 1,400 girls were abused between 1997 and 2013, with some updated estimates exceeding this. Perpetrators were overwhelmingly Pakistani Muslim men.

In Telford, over 1,000 children (predominantly girls) over decades, again with the same perpetrator profile. The Inquiry cites the Baroness Casey National Audit on Group-Based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (June 2025) report, and Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) and multiple local inquiries (2022–2025) report, to assert that historical suppression of the crimes and destruction of evidence make it impossible to fully gauge the scale of rape jihad crimes in the UK.

Regarding how whistleblowers who attempted to expose Pakistani Muslim rape gangs were targeted, the Inquiry report says, “Whistleblowers who tried to expose the rape gangs were systematically silenced, discredited and punished. On occasion, their careers and reputations were also tarnished. Social care professionals, campaigners, and public activists who raised evidence of still ongoing grooming, trafficking, and financial abuse of children in care, and institutional cover-ups faced suspension, defamation proceedings, dawn raids, asset freezes, fabricated charges, gagging bail conditions, and career-ending isolation.”

Rape jihad thrived, London’s Pakistani-origin Mayor Sadiq Khan denied: The Jihad and the cover-up

The Rape Gang Inquiry Report describes London, which has the largest Muslim population, as the epicentre of institutional denial in the grooming gang scandal. It mentions how London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is a known Islamist and ironically of Pakistani origin, used to consistently claim that no grooming gangs operated in the city. He even described evidence from whistleblowers as ‘malicious and politically motivated’. Khan’s outright denial of the existence of rape jihad came even as reports of the Metropolitan Police holding reports of young girls being plied with alcohol and drugs, then raped by Pakistani Muslim men in hotels, etc.

While Sadiq Khan changed tunes from outright denial to downplaying and segregating Islamic drivers from documented CSE cases despite having access to case files, the evidence punctured his lies.

In October 2025, the Metropolitan Police announced a review of 9,000 child sexual exploitation cases. The National Crime Agency launched Operation Beaconport to examine thousands more files nationwide after initial assessments found human errors, missed lines of inquiry, and cases wrongly dropped. London forms a significant part of this backlog.

“A former Metropolitan Police detective has described industrial-scale child prostitution and grooming in the capital, with authorities aware but opting for inaction due to a mixture of “incompetence, laziness, and corruption,” the report said.

Victim testimonies reveal the harrowing truth of the extent of perversion and hate Muslim rape gangs harboured for ‘kuffar’ girls

While the Inquiry promised the release of full testimonies later, the report includes several named and anonymised survivor accounts.

One of the victims, Chloe, who suffered abuse from her paedophilic stepfather, was later abused by Muslim rape jihadis from age 10 to 11 via taxis, hotels, and drugs. She was impregnated by a Pakistani Muslim migrant. An attempt was made to forcibly convert her to Islam. She knew at least 20 more victims. Chloe revealed that she was dismissed as a “prostitute” by the police, and even social services prioritised contraception over ensuring that her violators were brought to justice.

While Chloe was grappling with the abuse by her stepfather, she came in contact with Pakistani Muslim men, most of whom were taxi drivers who would take the girls into their cars and drive them around the town. Chloe said that these men would give extra attention, ‘care’, and treat her and her friends, like ‘adults’. Gradually, Chloe found herself in the swamp of continuous abuse, torture, and rape by different men, in almost all cases, Muslim men of Pakistani origin.

On one occasion, a Pakistani rape jihadi forced the empty whiskey bottle into Chloe’s vagina, where it shattered. Chloe admitted herself to A&E, but no questions were asked about how she had sustained such an injury. She was examined, the glass was removed, and she was discharged.

“There were times when Chloe would be missing for up to three days, during which time she was passed between taxis, drugged, abused, and raped. In every case, the perpetrators were Muslims, and primarily Pakistani,” the report says.

When Chloe was around 19-years-old, a Pakistani Muslim illegal migrant coerced her into converting to Islam and forced her into marriage, both to legitimise the pregnancy in the eyes of her abuser and to assist him in securing a visa. Chloe was forced to wear a hijab, prohibited from looking out of the windows of her rented house, and was brutally assaulted by her husband over the slightest of perceived ‘misbehaviour’.

When asked by the Inquiry panellist about how many men must have raped her over the years until she finally managed escape the spiral, Chloe said, “Hundreds. Hundreds, and Hundreds, and Hundreds.”

Another victim, Fiona, revealed that she was groomed at the age of 13 in care home by Pakistani men between ages 24 and 45. She was abused by 50-100 men, all Pakistani Muslims, trafficked towards Kashmir, subjected to extreme brutalities. Rubbing salt to her wounds, the police returned Fiona to her abusers, while the care staff remained negligent. Fiona said that the care staff may have not been complicit in the rape jihadi crimes but was aware and reluctant to blow the whistle fearing adverse repercussions, including being labelled ‘racist’.

While Chloe faced sexual abuse from her stepfather, Fiona had serious mental health difficulties, self-harm behaviours, and suicidal ideation. Such vulnerable young girls were the desired targets of Pakistani Muslim rape gangs in the UK.

The grooming began with affection and alcohol, quickly progressing to rape, drug dependency, threats, and trafficking.

The police also did not proceed with action beyond issuing ‘notices’ to rape jihadis. In fact, on one occasion when Fiona’s mother called the police to report her daughter missing and mentioned a history of abuse by Asian men, the call handler told her: “You can’t describe them as Asian men because that’s racist. You should just be glad your child is being taught a different culture.”

The Inquiry report says that the police asked the Muslim rapists that if they could persuade Fiona to sign herself out of care, the police would stop bothering them. The rape jihadis tried to persuade her to pull out of care, to take her to Kashmir. They had even succeeded. However, Fiona was stopped from leaving the country. Not because the authorities were to initiate action against her Pakistani Muslim rapists, but because she did not have a valid passport.

Between 2008 and 2012, Fiona was repeatedly raped by multiple men connected to organised grooming networks.

The Pakistani Muslim rape jihadis used to keep Fiona at a “party house” where 10 to 20 men would come to ‘enjoy’ and rape non-Muslim white girls. Muslim rape jihadis used to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid by raping white girls.

“On one occasion, she was encouraged to bring her friends because the owner had relatives visiting from Birmingham to celebrate Eid and “expected girls to be there.” Within the house, the girls were routinely referred to as “white slags,” while the men wanted Pakistani girls kept “pure” for marriage,” the report mentions.

In addition to enduring rape and torture, Fiona was forced into drugs trafficking.

At 15, Fiona was pregnant and gave birth to a boy, who was removed and adopted due to exploitation risks. But Fiona was left in the same hellhole. The abuse ended only after she turned 18. What was left with her was PTSD, substance dependency, and long-term health damage.

The report also documents testimony of a survivor named Michelle. She was groomed by Pakistani Muslim men at the age of 13. At 14, she was gang-raped and beaten by three men who had locked her in a house.

She was abused by over 600-700 men. Michelle got pregnant four times as a child, underwent miscarriages and abortions, with one child kept. While the police dropped cases, social services described rapes, impregnations, and torture as ‘consensual’.

Besides rape, the Pakistani Muslim rape jihadis also resorted to bestiality and victims, who were always non-Muslim girls, were treated like animals.

“I remember a man opening the back of a van, and I saw 15 to 20 girls locked in dog cages,” a survivor said.

One even reported that she was “raped by a dog”.

“I think that the scariest thing was not having any concept of it. There were men around me, not horrified, not disgusted, not helping, but filming and laughing, making bets on whether the dog could actually rape me or not. Yes, I was raped by a dog. The man just held my face, stared me down straight in the eyes, and he wanted to see me break, and he did,” the victim said.

Michelle was raped in bin sheds, threatened with a knife, and forced into sex with multiple men waiting in cars. She was drugged, beaten, burned with cigarettes, locked in rooms, and passed between men.

Speaking to the Inquiry panel, Michelle said that these rape gangs have remained untouchable because authorities feared being labelled racist. She described an extensive network of abusers operating across the entire country, calling it “industrial” in scale.

“It functions as a large central network with smaller connected groups in specific localities. Michelle claims she was raped by between six and seven hundred different men over the course of three years. She now lives with severe PTSD and lifelong trauma, describing both her childhood and her future as destroyed,” the report reads.

One of the victims, Taylor, revealed that Pakistani Muslim rapists used to say “Bismillah-e-rehman-ur-rahim” (In the name of Allah, the most gracious, and merciful) the Islamic verse said before beginning an ‘auspicious’ or religiously-significant act, before raping her.

OpIndia has long been stressing that be it in UK, Europe or in India, Muslim men weaponise sex, rape specifically, as a means of Islamic conquest over kafirs, and religious act. However, somehow calling out these Islamic crimes makes one Islamophobe and bigot, but the Muslim rapists get a pass by the virtue of being Muslims.

Pakistani Muslims, not ‘Asian’ or ‘South Asian’

The Rape Gang Inquiry report also called out the media bias and deliberate use of broader vague terms like “Asian” and “South Asian” when reporting on grooming gangs. The report said that this framing was inaccurate because UK hosts a substantial number of non-Muslim Asian populations, such as Hindus and Sikhs from India, Buddhists from Japan, and Christians from the Philippines and Vietnam.

“The term “Asian” has frequently been applied in media, official statements, and public discourse to describe the perpetrators in grooming gang cases across Britain. This broad labelling can be misleading, however, because Britain hosts a substantial number of non-Muslim Asian populations, such as Hindus and Sikhs from India, Buddhists from Japan, and Christians from the Philippines and Vietnam. These populations have, with only very rare exceptions, had no involvement in these offences. In fact, members of these communities have more often appeared as victims than as perpetrators in the grooming gang cases that have come to light,” the report said.

Dr Ella Hill, a survivor of the Rotherham grooming gangs and now a qualified doctor, who suffered years of repeated sexual violence, severe beatings, and attempted murder by her abusers, said that it was both racially and religiously aggravated. Hill was explicitly told during the rapes that the attacks were happening because she was white and because she was Christian. Her Pakistani Muslim rapists used to call her “a white slag,” “a white whore,” “a white cunt,” and simultaneously condemned her as a non-Muslim who deserved punishment for failing to follow Islamic rules.

On at least five occasions she approached the police, presenting medical evidence of her injuries, yet each time she was told there was nothing they could do and her evidence was not accepted.

Another victim named Sarah was subjected to rapes, torture, threats, pregnancy, and abuse of all forms by Pakistani Muslim rape gangs, and was eventually compelled to learn the Quran in Arabic and allowed to speak only Urdu and Punjabi. She was also made to cook and clean for the gang members who abused her.

The report detailed how Islam views non-Muslims across the world. It cited various studies by human rights groups to highlight how young girls belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, and other non-Muslim faiths in Pakistan are subjected to abduction, rapes, forced conversions and marriages.

“A common sequence in these cases sees a girl abducted, coerced into signing a conversion certificate, and swiftly married to a Muslim man. Police in Pakistan frequently side with the abductors over the girl’s family. When parents pursue legal action, courts tend to uphold the legitimacy of the conversion. Birth certificates may be falsified to indicate that the girl is not a minor. Contact with her family is typically blocked. Following conversion to Islam, non-Muslim parents lose all authority over their child, as Islamic law prohibits non-Muslims from exercising guardianship over Muslims, including their own offspring,” the report reads.

“The evidence from grooming gang convictions across Britain repeatedly shows a Muslim background among many of the perpetrators. When this is viewed alongside similar patterns of sex crimes observed both in countries of origin for immigrants and in Muslim-majority societies, it offers compelling grounds to consider that elements of Islam are contributing to the grooming gang scourge in our country,” it adds.

The report also cited Quranic verses that emphasise Muslim religious supremacy and legitimise sub-human treatment of Kafirs.

The report proceeds to calling out Labour and Conservative parties for their failure to ensure full and thorough investigation into the grooming gangs.

“The Labour Party bears primary responsibility for the longest and most deliberate cover-up. As the former Conservative councillor Liam Billington emphasised to our Inquiry, Labour-dominated local councils and MPs repeatedly prioritised electoral dependence on Pakistani Muslim communities above the safety of children,” it said.

OpIndia earlier reported how politician in the UK, especially the Labour Party downplayed grooming Jihad cases. Sarah Champion, a Labour Party MP had to apologise for an article published in The Sun in 2017 wherein she wrote that “Britain has a problem with British Pakistani men raping and exploiting white girls”. Champion had to not only apologise but also resign from her post as a shadow minister.

In 2012, Keith Vaz, a Labour Party leader and Chair of the Home Affairs Select Committee, downplayed the grooming jihad crimes calling them not racially motivated and emphasised that the entire community should not be ‘stigmatised’.

A Nottingham Crown Court judge who convicted two Pakistani men who groomed and raped several minor white girls, downplayed the identity of the perpetrators by asserting that the race of the victims and the abusers were ‘coincidental’.

In many cases, instead of arresting the rapists, the police ended up arresting the victims and their families. This was commonly due to a ‘misreading’ of the situation, a failure to probe the grooming part and in most cases a deliberate cover-up, with young victims being treated as offenders for small violations while still in contact with their abusers. This demonstrates an intentional diversion in the approach to child safety, spurred by an obsessive avoidance of racial-religious profiling. Fear of being perceived as racially ‘insensitive’ appears to have taken precedence over safeguarding young girls, culminating in a serious miscarriage of justice.

The evidence-based revelations by the UK Rape Gang Inquiry Report has rocked Britain, and demands are intensifying for tracing and punishing each and every rape jihadi. Demands are also being made to reform immigration policy to prevent influx of Muslim migrants who feign victimhood to make in roads to Britain only to eventually rape and torture Kafir girls.

It must not be forgotten that while the old victims of rape jihad are yet to get justice, the Muslim rape gang menace has not ended in the UK.

In August last year, Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe said that the Rape Gang Inquiry report found that Pakistani Muslim rape gangs have been operating in as many as 85 areas across the United Kingdom.

As per the Rape Gang Inquiry, Pakistani Muslim rape gangs have been actively operating in Aberdeen City, Angus, Antrim and Newtownabbey, Argyll and Bute, Barnsley, Bexley, Birmingham, Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Bradford Brent Bristol, City of Bromley, Buckinghamshire, Burnley, Calderdale, Camden, Canterbury, Chelmsford, Cherwell, Cheshire East, Cheshire West, Chester City of Edinburgh, Coventry, Croydon, Cumberland, Dacorum, Derby, Doncaster, Dorset, East Hertfordshire, East Staffordshire, Glasgow City, Greenwich, Hammersmith, Fulham, Havering, Hillingdon, Hounslow, Kingston upon Hull, City of Kirklees, Lambeth, Leeds, Leicester, Lewisham, Luton, Manchester, Medway, Merton, Middlesbrough, Monmouthshire, Newcastle upon Tyne, Newham, North Tyneside, North Yorkshire, Northumberland, Norwich, Nottingham, Oldham, Oxford, Pembrokeshire, Peterborough, Plymouth, Preston, Redbridge, Rochdale Rossendale, Rotherham, Sheffield, Somerset, Stockport, Stoke-on-Trent, Swansea, Telford, Wrekin Tower Hamlets, Vale of White Horse, Wakefield, Wandsworth, Warrington, Watford, West Berkshire, Westmorland, Furness, Wirral, Worcester and Wyre Forest.

Earlier in 2025, the National Audit on Group-Based Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse report, prepared by Baroness Louise Casey, revealed that more than 500,000 children a year were likely to experience child sexual abuse, with police recording some 100,000 offences in 2024. Of these, an estimated 17,100 were flagged as child sexual exploitation. The only figure for gang grooming came from a new police database, totalling just 700. Lady Casey said it was “highly unlikely” that this accurately reflected the true scale of grooming gangs.

UK grooming/rape gangs: Decades of abuse, silence, police complicity, victim-blaming and politics of convenience

It must be recalled that in August 2025, Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe said that the Rape Gang Inquiry report found that Pakistani Muslim rape gangs have been operating in as many as 85 areas across the United Kingdom. The report highlighted that although the survivors have their own unique stories of abuse and torment, they were subjected to. “Patterns of targeted exploitation by predominantly Pakistani males, combined with gross negligence from public bodies, are identifiable.”

Starting in the 1980s in the town of Telford, vulnerable girls as young as 11 were picked up, raped, beaten, sold, and even killed by grooming gangs or rape gangs for a full forty years. The young girls, mostly white, were tossed from one rapist to another, most of whom were of British Pakistani origins. Three girls were murdered, and two others died in tragedies linked to the scandal. As many as 1,000 girls suffered in a town of 170,000 people. In Telford, these Pakistani grooming gangs were literally running a rape house while they made the victims believe they were in love by buying them alcohol, cigarettes, doing their mobile top-ups, buying gifts etc.

A similar racket was unfolding in Rotherham, wherein around 1,500 girls were raped, abused, sold, and bought by men of Pakistani descent in a town of 260,000 people. Many victims were gang-raped, and the abuse went on unabated from 1997 to 2013. In Rochdale, the horror began in 2002. At least 47 young girls were subjected to abuse. Such has been the (Non) response of administrative and legal authorities that the grooming gangs continue to walk freely on the streets of “Great Britain”.

Sexual abuse scandals were widely uncovered in a series of locations in the UK, including Huddersfield, Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford, Bristol, Peterborough, and Newcastle. Despite multiple reports and inquiries, investigative operations like Stovewood and Tourway, the true scale of sexual exploitation by the grooming gangs could not be determined.

These ‘grooming’ crimes continue to haunt the United Kingdom as the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) reported in 2023 that there has been an 82% increase in online grooming offences against youngsters over the past five years.

The issue of Pakistani-origin men-led grooming gangs raping vulnerable white and other non-Muslim girls first became widely known in towns like Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford. According to the 2014 Jay Report on Rotherham, almost 1,400 children were sexually exploited over 16 years, predominantly by men of Pakistani descent. The pervasive inaction by the authorities emerged from the fears of triggering racism against Pakistani immigrants. This suicidal adoption of a silence and denial approach against the grooming/rape gangs enabled Muslim rape gangs to perpetuate abuse against ‘Kafir’ girls.

However, the Rape Gang Inquiry’s chair, Rupert Lowe, wants to discontinue this suicidal reluctance to speak the truth, as he said, “Our inquiry report proves that without doubt there is an undeniable link between religion and the rape gangs. Islam. As a country, we need to find the courage to finally say so.”