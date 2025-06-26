Thursday, June 26, 2025

Gujarat: AAP MLA from Botad, Umesh Makwana, resigns from all party posts

Aam Aadmi Party has suffered a setback in the state of Gujarat just days after the party was on a high after winning the Visavadar assembly seat in the bypoll. Party’s MLA from Botad constituency, Umesh Makwana, has resigned from all party posts.

In a letter addressed to party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Makwana wrote that since his social work is getting affected due to the responsibilities given to him by AAP, he is resigning from all party posts.

Umesh Makwana mentioned in his letter that he will continue working for the party as an ordinary worker.

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com