Aam Aadmi Party has suffered a setback in the state of Gujarat just days after the party was on a high after winning the Visavadar assembly seat in the bypoll. Party’s MLA from Botad constituency, Umesh Makwana, has resigned from all party posts.

In a letter addressed to party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Makwana wrote that since his social work is getting affected due to the responsibilities given to him by AAP, he is resigning from all party posts.

The letter reads, "…At present, my social services are decreasing, so I am resigning from all the posts of Aam Aadmi Party. I will work for the party as a worker." pic.twitter.com/AUNlxfIvVj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

Umesh Makwana mentioned in his letter that he will continue working for the party as an ordinary worker.