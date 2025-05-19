Aashiqui actor Anu Aggarwal says that Bollywood was ruled by people like Dawood Ibrahim during 90s

Anu Aggarwal, who shot to fame with the blockbuster film ‘Aashiqui’ in 1990, and later acted in films like King Uncle and Khalnayika, has revealed that people like Dawood Ibrahim used to rule Bollywood during that period.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Anu said, “At that time, it was all under-the-table deals. It was ruled by people like Dawood Ibrahim. All the money that was coming into the film industry came from the underworld. It was a completely different scenario.”

The actor shared that Bollywood used to be a dirty business back in the 1990s. However, she doesn’t know whether it continues to be a dirty business or has changed now over the years.

During the interview, Anu Aggarwal also shared that even after 35 years, she hasn’t been paid her full dues from Aashiqui film which was a highly profitable venture for the producers. She said “I haven’t gotten the full fees for Aashiqui till today. I’ve only been paid 60% of the full fees. They still owe me the 40%.”