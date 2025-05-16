Sunday, August 17, 2025

Ace Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally breaches the 90 meters mark, throws the Javelin 90.23 meters during Doha leg of Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra, probably the greatest ever Olympic athlete in Independent India, has achieved another milestone in his glittering career. The man who has won an Olympic Gold and an Olympic Silver had always wanted to breach the 90 meters mark, and he has done it in Doha.

Neeraj Chopra’s 3rd throw during the Diamond League event in Doha measured 90.23 meters, the first time that the Indian ace javelinist had crossed 90 meters. This makes him the 25th athlete ever to throw beyond that distance.

Neeraj’s first throw was a whopping 88.4 meters as well, but he was just warming up.

His third throw achieved his cherished dream of breaching the 90 meters barrier.

