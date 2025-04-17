Acknowledge the reality and move beyond aspirations of closer ties with Pakistan: Himanta Biswa Sarma after Pakistan army chief said Hindus and Muslims can’t co-exist

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged to acknowledge the reality of the difference between India and Pakistan, and to move beyond aspirations of fostering closer ties with Pakistan. He was referring to the recent comments by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, saying that the difference between Hindus and Muslims was the foundation of the two-nation theory.

The Assam CM said in a post on X, “In his recent address, Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, unequivocally emphasized the deep-rooted ideological divide between India and Pakistan. He asserted that the two nations are fundamentally distinct, stating that their religions, customs, traditions, thoughts, and ambitions differ in every conceivable aspect. This perspective reinforces the Two-Nation Theory, which served as the foundation for Pakistan’s creation in 1947.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma further stated, “Given these declarations, it’s imperative for us to acknowledge this reality and move beyond aspirations of fostering closer ties with Pakistan. The delineation is clear; our paths are divergent. It is now incumbent upon us to fortify our nation, uphold our dharma, and cherish our civilizational values. By doing so, we can ensure that our nation’s stature and influence ascend to unparalleled heights.”

In a speech at the Convention for Overseas Pakistanis on Wednesday, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir emphasized that India and Pakistan are difference because of “stark differences between Hindus and Muslims”, and that Pakistan was created only because of this religious difference.

He said, “You should definitely tell Pakistan’s story to your children. Our forefathers thought that we are different from the Hindus in every aspect of life. Our religions, our customs, traditions, thoughts and ambitions are different. That was the foundation of the two-nation theory that was laid.”