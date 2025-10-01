Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Wednesday (1st October), announced the postponement of his state-wide tour for two weeks in the wake of the death of 41 people in a stampede that happened during his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on 27th September.

“In this situation where we are in pain and sorrow over the loss of our loved ones, the public meeting program of our party leader for the next two weeks is being temporarily postponed. We inform you with the approval of our party leader that new details regarding this public meeting will be announced later,” read a post on X made by TVK’s official handle.

தலைமை நிலையச் செயலக அறிவிப்பு



கழகத் தோழர்களுக்கு வணக்கம்.



நம் சொந்தங்களை இழந்த வேதனையிலும் வருத்தத்திலும் நாம் இருக்கும் இச்சூழலில், நம் கழகத் தலைவர் அவர்களின் அடுத்த இரண்டு வாரங்களுக்கான மக்கள் சந்திப்பு நிகழ்ச்சியானது தற்காலிகமாக ஒத்திவைக்கப்படுகிறது. இந்த மக்கள் சந்திப்பு… — TVK Party HQ (@TVKPartyHQ) October 1, 2025

After receiving backlash for the stampede, Vijay released a video message expressing grief over the incident. He said that he would meet the families of the victims, who included women and children. The actor had announced a relief amount of 20 lakh each for the victims’ families, but is yet to meet any of them.

According to police, around 30,000 people had gathered at the venue, which had a capacity of around 10,000 people. Proper guidelines were not followed during the event. Security guidelines were breached, and appropriate arrangements for food and drinking water were not made. Police said that these were among the contributing factors to the tragedy.