Adani Defence & Aerospace, in partnership with Prime Aero, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% stake in Indamer Technics Private Limited (ITPL), which is one of India’s leading private-sector Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) companies.

The acquisition of the company will be carried out through Horizon Aero Solutions Limited, which is a 50-50 venture between Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL) and Prime Aero, which is owned by Prajay Patel.

ITPL is located at Nagpur’s Mihan Special Economic Zone. It is a 30-acre greenfield facility built to international aviation standards. There are 15 aircraft bays across 10 hangars. ITPL is approved by DGCA, FAA (USA) and other global regulators, and it offers services such as lease return checks, heavy C-checks, structural repairs and aircraft painting to both Indian and international clients.

Director of Adani Airports, Jeet Adani, said that the acquisition was aimed at positioning India as a premier global MRO hub. Notably, Indian carriers are expected to induct 1,500 aircraft in the coming years, making ITPL a crucial player in the MRO sector. ADSTL CEO Ashish Rajvanshi called it a key milestone, enhancing capabilities alongside Air Works and boosting the company’s status as the country’s largest private-sector MRO player.

Prajay Patel, Director of ITPL and Prime Aero, said the partnership would combine engineering excellence with robust infrastructure and capital to create a world-class MRO ecosystem from India, catering to global customers.