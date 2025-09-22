Monday, September 22, 2025

Adani Group launches ₹1.62 crore scholarship at IIM Calcutta to empower future leaders

The Adani Group has announced a prestigious Rs 1.62 crore scholarship program to empower the next generation of business leaders. Partnering with IIM Calcutta, this initiative will benefit six MBA students each year, reinforcing the group’s commitment to industry-academia collaboration.

The scholarship, part of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Program (AALP), was unveiled after a formal MoU with IIM Calcutta.

Subhashrie R. Venkatraj, Senior VP (AALP Intake), emphasized that nurturing internal talent is “the key to success.”

The fund will be disbursed in two tranches of Rs 81 lakh over two years, linked to academic performance. With this program, Adani not only supports academic excellence but also builds a pipeline of visionary leaders for the future.

