The Bombay HC was thrown into chaos on Friday afternoon after its official email account received a bomb threat, prompting an immediate evacuation of the premises. Police confirmed that the threat warned of a possible explosion inside the court building, forcing all judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors to vacate the complex as a precaution.

A massive search operation was launched, with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad combing the premises. “The evacuation was carried out in line with standard operating procedures, and searches are underway,” a senior official said. Authorities noted that several schools and institutions in Mumbai had received similar threats recently, and urged people not to panic.

Interestingly, the scare came just hours after the Delhi HC faced a nearly identical threat email, claiming bombs had been planted in judges’ chambers. Security agencies in both cities remain on high alert as investigations continue.