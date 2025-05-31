After facing backlash for warmly welcoming Shahid Afridi at Dubai event, Cochin University’s Alumni Association says he came uninvited

Anti-India former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi received a warm welcome from the Indian Kerala community during an event held at the Pakistan Association Dubai. The event was organised by Cochin University’s B.Tech. Alumni Association (CUBAA) at Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD).

Many netizens were outraged by this warm welcome just days after Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Now, the event organisers have said that Shahid Afridi came to the PAD centre in Dubai as part of the Guinness World Record for largest UAE flag with Handprints,on 25th May 2025, and he made an appearance at the Ormachuvadukal Season 2 without any invitation because it was held at the same venue.

However, the organisers CUBAA couldn’t explain why all of them immediately burst into chants of ‘Boom Boom’ (Afridi’s nickname) after his arrival, and why he wasn’t immediately asked to leave.