After ‘Maulvi’ Qasim’s arrest for spying for Pakistan, his brother Asim also arrested for links with ISI

On Friday, May 30, Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy Qasim from Rajasthan’s Mewat Region, now they have also arrested his brother Asim from Deeg in Rajasthan.

Qasim was acting as a Maulvi, and was in touch with Pakistan’s intelligence agency through encrypted messaging apps. He had also visited Pakistan twice, once, just days before the Pahalgam terror attack. He had received around Pakistani Rupees 2 Lakh from ISI for his ‘services’, around Indian Rupees 61,000.

As per reports, when interrogated, he revealed that ISI officials told him that his brother already works for them. Following this revelation, his brother Asim was detained and questioned. After questioning, Asim was also arrested.

Following Pahalgam terror attack, Indian security agencies are working hard to dismantle the entire spying network of Pakistan’s ISI active in the country. As part of this effort, several spies have been arrested.