After raiding his house, Enforcement Directorate issues summons to Bollywood actor Dino Morea in Mithi River scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actor Dino Morea and his brother Santino Morea for questioning in the 65 crore scam involving the cleaning of Mithi River in Mumbai.

Notably, on Friday, June 6, ED had raided the residence of Dino Morea. The actor was present at his house during the raid which lasted for nearly 14 hours. Dino Morea was earlier questioned regarding the scam on May 26.

Dino Morea has been directed to appear before the central agency next week.

The 65-crore Mithi River scam is related to the purchase and sale of sludge pushers and dredging machines used by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation in cleaning the Mithi River in Mumbai. Ketan Kadam and Jai Joshi are the two main accused in the case, they allegedly overcharged for the machines deployed to clean the river.

Dino Morea’s name had reportedly surfaced in the call records of Ketan Kadam.