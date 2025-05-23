Agra: Sariq claims to be Deepak to blackmail and rape Hindu girl, assaults her and tries to convert her, threatens acid attack

A case of love jihad has come to light in Agra where Sariq trapped a girl while posing as Deepak. The victim informed the police that 14 years back, she was an 11th-grade student and regularly attended a coaching center in New Agra for her studies. During this time, she became friends with a young man named Deepak Rai Singhani. They would often visit the temple together. Subsequently, it was discovered that his actual name is Sariq and he resides in Indrapuri.

Afterward, she decided to end the relationship. In 2015, she moved to Delhi for coaching. The accused also enrolled in the same hostel. As a result, she was compelled to vacate the place and started residing in a rented room. However, one day he even came there. He threatened her and proceeded to rape her. He even recorded a video of his sexual assault.

He continued to blackmail and sexually exploit the victim. He pressured her to convert to Islam against her wishes. He brutalized her, scratched her body and inserted a beer bottle into her private part. The victim reported that when she resisted, Sariq physically assaulted her and stole her jewelry. On 19th May, when she attempted to retrieve her jewelry, Sariq along with his parents, uncles Kallu and Nazim ,as well as aunt Nagina, attacked her.

Sariq threatened that if she did not agree to marry him, he would circulate her explicit video online. He also threatened to disfigure her face with acid. The Inspector in charge at New Agra Police Station confirmed that a case has been registered and legal action is being pursued.