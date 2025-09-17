Ahead of Donald Trump’s visit, British activists display videos and photos of US President with Jeffrey Epstein on walls of Windsor Castle

British activists from ‘Led By Donkeys’ projected images and a video montage of US President Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle’s towers on September 16, as a remarkable and bold protest against the US President.

The display, timed with Trump’s arrival for a state visit and stay with King Charles III, featured a 1997 Mar-a-Lago photo, a dancing clip, Trump’s 2023 mugshot projected on the walls and towers of Windsor Castle. Clips of the unique protest instantly went viral.

The brits are very creative. 🤣pic.twitter.com/Yc3VH7i1Tl — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 16, 2025

Some activists then unfurled a banner by “Everyone Hates Elon” earlier that day. Thames Valley Police arrested four people for ‘malicious communications’. More than 1,600 officers have now secured the castle premises. The stunt was a part of broader anti-Trump rallies planned for September 17 in London, highlighting Trump’s past Epstein ties.

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in the United Kingdom on the evening of September 16, 2025. They are scheduled to stay with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle during the three-day visit.