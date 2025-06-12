Ahmedabad Airport temporarily suspends operations after Air India crash

On Thursday, June 12, Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London with 242 on board, crashed in a residential area near the Airport.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has now shared that the airport is currently not operational and all flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.

The statement from the Airport said “Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation.”

The Airport will provide further details about reopening of the Airport as and when that decision is taken.