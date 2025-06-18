Ahmedabad: Lone survivor of the deadly plane crash discharged from the hospital

On June 12, tragedy hit Ahmedabad as Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after take off killing 241 out of the 242 people on board along with 29 others on the ground. However, one passenger miraculously survived.

Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, who was sitting in seat 11A, walked out of the blazing inferno at the site of the accident with some injuries. Now, having recovered from his injuries, Ramesh has been discharged from the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

Ramesh Vishwas Kumar is a British citizen of Indian origin and was headed to London from Ahmedabad. He was traveling with his brother who was among the 270 people who lost their lives in the crash.