Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India flight’s second black box recovered from site

On June 12, Air India flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after take off. 241 out of 242 people on board died along with 40 people on ground. While the first black box was recovered, the search for the second black box (Cockpit Voice Recorder) was still on. Now, the CVR has also been recovered from the site.

The Cockpit Voice Recorder along with earlier recovered Flight Data Recorder will help identify the possible cause of the deadly crash. The CVR captures all audio inside the aircraft, including pilot conversations, radio transmissions, warning alarms, and other things.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) stated in an official release, “Officials confirmed to Dr Mishra (Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi) that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured.”