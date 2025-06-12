Thursday, June 12, 2025

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ex-Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani was on board the Air India flight

On Thursday, June 12, an Air India Plane carrying 242 passengers crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad Airport. The plane was headed to London. Now reports have emerged that ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on board the flight.

In the list of passengers shared by news agencies, Vijay Rupani’s name can be seen at number 12.

Confirming the crash, Air India released a statement saying “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”

The number of dead hasn’t been confirmed yet as rescue workers continue to go through the wreckage.

